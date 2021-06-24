Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Feared Archie Would Be Bullied For This Silly Reason...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle understandably have a lot of concerns for their children — but this one might be a tad too much.

It was previously reported at first that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t want Archie to have a royal title amid claims that they planned to raise him in their Montecito mansion after stepping away as senior royal members in 2020.

However, Meghan slammed the assumption in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. The momma of two claimed her 2-year-old missed out on becoming a prince due to concerns over his skin color from an unidentified senior royal.

Though, we should note that the move technically would have gone against royal protocol. The rules only changed for the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who all earned a formal title at birth. And when Prince Charles becomes king, Archie and Lilibet could be entitled to their official labels — which may not happen if their grandfather has anything to do with it.

Anyways…

When asked if the decision to not give Archie the moniker was due to racism, Meghan replied:

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we [had] the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title. … And, also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

But now The Telegraph reported that the couple were allegedly offered a title — Earl of Dumbarton — and turned it down because it included the word “dumb.” Yes, really.

Sources told the publication that both Harry and Meghan believed the title would’ve caused Archie to be bullied, saying:

“They didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word ‘dumb’ [and] they were worried about how that might look.”

A second source chimed in how “it wasn’t just Meghan who pointed out the potential pitfalls, it also bothered Harry.”

It’s certainly not the best…

The title, however, may have been better than the current simple version of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. We mean, not everyone gets to claim they’re an earl on the playground! Oh yeah, and the fact that their grandmother is the literal Queen of England. So they may have just taken away some of the kiddo’s cool cred in school if this report turns out to be true.

Still, we can appreciate how the pair wanted to protect him from potentially getting teased — even though there are probably more things to be concerned over. You know such as the world and his classmates potentially knowing all of his family’s dirty laundry! But what do we know!

Thoughts on Meghan and Harry’s alleged worries over what would have been Archie’s royal title? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]