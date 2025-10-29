How Prince Harry Feels About Meghan Markle Distancing Herself From Him As She Builds Her Own Solo Brand

Meghan Markle is finally leaning into her entertainer side again — and doing it without Prince Harry! Is this a sign of trouble in paradise? Or just a… division of labor??

We’ve all noticed Meg stepping out more and more by herself. She’s got her own Netflix show and lifestyle brand, plus she just invited herself to Balenciaga‘s Paris Fashion Week show, was spotted with Vogue‘s new editor-in-chief, Chloe Malle, and will reportedly be on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar soon. All this is a sign of what’s to come, according to an Us Weekly insider. Speaking to the outlet on Wednesday, they said:

“Meghan was excited [for her] Paris Fashion Week debut. She was looking forward to the moment. It’s a big statement about where she’s headed.”

The Suits alum has kept herself VERY busy in recent weeks — and is doing everything she can to make the necessary connections. A second insider said:

“Meghan didn’t want to just stay [put] in Montecito, and now has more time to do other things. She wants to get out there, reach out to people and work on her relationships.”

Meghan’s Plans

Through all her networking, the mother of two is repositioning herself as a solo brand, a rare departure from her dynamic duo presence with her husband. While they’re still working on many causes together, Meghan is ready for her shining star moment, PR expert Jane Owen dished:

“This is the first time we’re seeing Meghan as an individual brand again. It’s a shift toward individuality. Meghan is no longer half of a royal duo. She’s re-emerging as a solo brand: global, aspirational and strategically aloof. The royal chapter was about proximity to power. This one’s about reclaiming it.”

But is this the beginning of the end?? Is she building out her brand to have something to fall back on amid a divorce? It wasn’t long ago we were hearing tons of marriage issue speculation, after all. The first insider downplayed any cause for concern by stressing this is a good thing:

“It’s healthy for them as a couple to have separate spheres, identities and passion projects.”

The source noted “they will be very [professionally] divided now,” and “it’s what they have been doing all year.” But they have also made several rare and unexpected public sightings together, too.

How Harry Feels

But how does Harry feel about this?! Fortunately, he’s on board. It might actually be helpful for him! The first source pointed out that all the “negative attention” his spouse receives “hasn’t been helpful for Harry’s work.” Owen added:

“He seems happier doing the quieter, cause-driven work. They’re still a team, but they’re playing to their own strengths now.”

Dang. “Happier”… without her? Royal commentator Amanda Matta also chimed in on the matter, sharing:

“It’s clear that [Meghan’s career] is moving forward with a sharper public profile [but] they both know how to share the spotlight when it serves their shared goals.”

With that in mind, the second confidant said Meghan has Harry’s full support:

“He always thinks she’s making the right moves.”

The first source went on to say the Duke is just happy his partner has “something she can sink her teeth into,” elaborating:

“It’s what she successfully did before him, and he believes in the saying, ‘Happy wife, happy life.’ He’s happy not to be involved in that world.”

He’d much prefer doing his activism work more privately, royal historian Marlene Koenig explained:

“He thrives when he’s [working] with charities, especially the military and kids. And he has every reason to be proud of the Invictus [Games’] success. This is where he shines… the reality is this is an extension of what he did as a working royal and the life he knows.”

Royal Pains

There’s just one VERY big problem for Harry. If he intends to win his way back into the royal family, Meghan’s fame could ruin his plans! Amanda predicted this would put a hard stop on a return to his working royal role:

“In the royal world, titles, rules and restrained symbolism really matter. When you swap those for flashy brand deals [and] appearances and contracts, you’re signaling a different kind of ambition. ”

The California-based couple could find themselves “too far removed, both culturally and operationally, from what people like William and Charles can accept in those they associate with.” It could also become too difficult for the public “to relate to them as royals rather than entertainers.”

Um, is that what the public does with royals? Relate to them? Hmm.

That said, with William’s attitude about the monarchy these days, it’s doubtful Harry will make any real headway with a return to the fold, so this might be something he doesn’t really need to worry about anyway.

The Firm is likely already disappointed in Meg’s latest endeavors, especially as she relies on her Duchess of Sussex title, which Matta said the Palace must “[look] down on Meghan [for] continuing to use so openly.” Though she’s doing nothing wrong by doing so:

“Using one’s title outside of the traditional scope of royal duties isn’t unusual or improper at all. [Historically titles] have never been tied to the number of engagements someone does or their proximity to palace life.”

Will It Work?

As for her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, a source claimed there’s been “no talks of a season 3,” suggesting the series is done (nothing’s been confirmed and a holiday special is upcoming). While the Sussexes still have a first-look deal with the streamer, the insider said “right now, there are no plans in place for anything creative upcoming but the conversations are ongoing and fluid.” AKA less for Harry and Meg to do publicly together…

Still, despite many blunders along the way, some experts think she’s finally figured out her new image. Matta said she’s “hitting her stride when it comes to her public persona after palace life.” The first insider expressed:

“This has been a very conscious move… Meghan is opening herself to the universe of brands and marketing, signaling to the world, ‘I’m open for business and ready to make money in the lifestyle sector.’ [She wants to] emulate Gwyneth [Paltrow]. She doesn’t necessarily need TV shows and the criticism that comes with them.”

That’s something she’s been dreaming of for a long time now! UK brand and culture expert Nick Ede agreed Meghan is “in pure celebrity mode [and] is establishing a presence that will lead to partnerships and deals… someone who [can be] courted by brands,” adding that her Balenciaga appearance “made a [worldwide] impact,” and her front-row seat helped establish “herself with… a crowd she wants to be a part of.” But she better be careful she doesn’t alienate her loyal fanbase! Nick said her ideal brand aligns with “affordable but aspirational,” adding:

“Early on, her style leaned toward classic, conservative brands that fit her royal role. Now she’s embracing labels that represent freedom and individuality. It’s a clear message: She’s not bound by the rules anymore.”

Natalie Trice, a publicity expert and PR coach, thinks the biggest hurdle the As Ever founder will have to face moving forward is “consistency” in branding:

“Meghan’s making it clear she’s here to lead conversations, but we have been here before. Consistency is everything, so if she’s jumping between messages or personas, it dilutes the impact and leaves people wondering if it’s another try at something, but is it her thing? Her true purpose?”

But Owen thinks this next step won’t be surprising to those who knew Meghan when she first rose to fame as an actress. It’s more like she’s “stepping into her power.” Sounds about right. And yet…

“But those who loved the ‘down-to-earth duchess’ might feel disconnected. The key for her will be staying authentic.”

So, only time will tell how this fashion stuff leads her, Trice reflected:

“It could go either way. The world wants the real Meghan, whoever that may be.”

It certainly sounds like Harry and Meghan’s careers are going in very different directions.

Do you guys really think this is a positive thing or a warning sign?! And do you want to see Meghan step into the luxury fashion world or should she stick to her jams? Sound OFF (below).

