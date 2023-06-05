Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Threw Lilibet An 'All-American' Birthday Party -- As She Was Snubbed By Royal Family!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leaning into their American roots in honor of their daughter Princess Lilibet‘s birthday!

The family celebrated the youngster’s second birthday on Sunday, and insiders believe it was an “all-American affair” held in California! A day before the presumed party, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine UK that the parents likely threw a classic bash to celebrate the toddler, predicting:

“I would expect to see a sprinkling of celebrities and a laid-back party, which hopefully will include some other toddlers.”

One thing it probably didn’t include? The royal family!

Related: Prince Harry’s Visa Being Challenged By Conservative Group In Court!

As Perezcious readers know, the Spare author’s been feuding with his family for years now — and his recent (and very speedy) trip to England for the coronation didn’t change much! Because of this, it’s pretty unclear where the Sussexes stand with King Charles III right now, but the insider hoped the monarch was in touch with his grandchild on her birthday, noting:

“It would be nice to think the day might include a video call to Lilibet’s grandfather, King Charles III, and hopefully some sort of gift has been arranged and will be delivered to Montecito for her birthday.”

Interestingly, another source told New Idea that His Majesty “had his aides looking at custom-made cubby houses [AKA a fancy AF playhouse], similar to what the Queen [Elizabeth II] and Princess Margaret had when they were kids.” The source shared:

“He wants to give Lili something she will use and be hers.”

Aw!

Related: Lily-Rose Depp Would ‘Steer Clear’ Of The Weeknd On Set Of The Idol

That said, the Archewell founder wasn’t so fond of the idea, the confidant expressed:

“She’ll remember it forever – it’s going to be the ultimate surprise. Harry has warned Charles [however] to be less extravagant.”

Oof. They can’t even see eye-to-eye on a children’s toy? This rift remains problematic! Sigh…

While insiders believe Charles was busy trying to find the perfect gift for Lili, the rest of the world was left stunned on Sunday when the royal family neglected to wish the little one a happy birthday! On Monday, a Buckingham Palace source insisted Charles hadn’t deliberately snubbed his grandchild by the omission, telling the Daily Beast that it has “never been protocol” to share formal birthday wishes for non-working members of the royal family or their children on “official channels.” The palace insider suggested the b-day wishes *may* have been shared privately.

For what it’s worth, last year, both Lilibet and Prince Archie were celebrated by royal social media accounts on their birthdays. But everything changed this year! Archie also didn’t receive a birthday post last month — likely because it was on the same day as the crowning ceremony (though Charles reportedly mentioned his grandson during a toast with family). Still, both snubs seem pretty deliberate!

As Perezcious readers know, Lili was born in California after Harry and Meghan fled the UK and stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020 (as opposed to her big brother who was born in London before moving to the US). So, it’s only natural she’d get an “all-American” party since that’s all she knows! While she did make a rare visit to England to meet her late great-grandmother in 2022, it’s hard to know when or if she’ll go back considering Harry lost his bid to pay for his family’s own police protection in the country. The least Charles could do is send her a nice gift then! Thoughts?! How do you think they celebrated the little girl? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]