Queen Elizabeth BANNED Photos Of Her First Meeting With Granddaughter Lilibet!?

Queen Elizabeth II won’t let anyone exploit her — especially not her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle!

According to a new report from The Sun, the monarch banned the parents from taking photos when she met her namesake and great-grandchild Lilibet for the first time last week! Seriously?!

Via reports, the pair met on Thursday afternoon just ahead of the youngest Lilibet’s first birthday. But it seems like things between the family members are still super tense since the Queen didn’t want any proof of the introduction!

Related: Harry Wants To Make Sure Queen Elizabeth Has ‘The Right People Around Her’

A source spoke out about the surprising ban on Tuesday, telling the outlet:

“Harry and Meghan wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen. But they were told no chance. It was a private family meeting.”

Wow! The outlet also reported that the Queen’s main fear was that the couple would then publicize the photos via American outlets and TV channels. You mean like their upcoming Netflix “at-home” docuseries??

We totally understand the 96-year-old’s desire not to have such a meaningful and private moment ruined by cameras, but it’s also shocking to think that Harry and Megan might not have been allowed to capture such an important meeting. It’s such a shame to think that Lilibet might never get to look back and see the moment she met the Queen!

As Perezcious readers know, Meghan and Harry hosted a birthday party at Frogmore Cottage for their daughter on Saturday. It was a “relaxed and casual” event for the royal family to reconnect with the Cali residents and meet their daughter during her inaugural visit to her dad’s home country. It seems photos were allowed at that event and they hit the internet quickly! So maybe the Queen really did have a reason to be so strict? Take a look:

So cute!!

Related: Nick Cannon Defends Himself As A Dad Ahead Of Baby No. 8!

It’s hard to know if we’ll ever get a chance to see a photo of the two together. It took the parents a whole year to bring Lilibet to England for this trip, so who knows how long it could be until her next visit to see the Queen?

The Archewell Foundation founders have already returned to the US by the way, taking a private jet out of London on Sunday before the Platinum Jubilee celebrations were even over. That’s not shocking, though, because even if they had been around to see the festivities end, it’s unlikely anyone would have noticed them there since they were kept at arm’s length from the other royals almost the entire time!

According to The Sun, the Duke of Sussex was caught looking unhappy as he got off the plane upon landing, too. Yikes. Seems like things are still as complicated as ever for this family! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Can you believe the Queen didn’t allow photos??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]