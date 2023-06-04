Lily-Rose Depp Reveals She Would ‘Steer Clear’ Of The Weeknd On Set Of The Idol -- Here's Why!

Apparently, Lily-Rose Depp did her best to stay away – far away – from her co-star, The Weeknd, while filming their show at times.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Friday, the 24-year-old actress opened up about what it was like working with the 33-year-old singer for The Idol. For those who don’t know, Lily-Rose portrays a pop star named Jocelyn, who is looking for a comeback after having a public breakdown triggered by her mother’s death. While looking to reinvent herself, Jocelyn gets into a messy and toxic relationship with nightclub owner and modern-day cult leader Tedros, played by The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye). So whenever the musician got fully into character, Lily-Rose attempted to avoid her co-star as much as possible! She explained to the outlet:

“I don’t think anybody went full method — nobody lost their minds. Well, sometimes when Abel would get — I don’t want to reveal too much about where Abel’s character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him. I’d be like, ‘He’s in his zone right now.’”

“Tedros mode”?! As you may know, the alleged problematic on-set dynamics have already been called out after Rolling Stone published a scathing article in March about how Sam Levinson’s new show was a “s**tshow” behind the scenes. The outlet claimed production went “wildly, disgustingly off the rails” due to the toxic environment and creative dispute on set. Sources also alleged that the Euphoria creator added “disturbing sexual and physically violent scenes between Depp and Tesfaye’s characters” – including ones that played out like “rape fantasies” and “sexual torture porn.” WTF.

Despite the shocking report and The Weeknd going into “Tedros mode,” Lily-Rose – who previously shut down the accusations – insisted working on the series was “fun.” She explained:

“For something that does, of course, explore darker themes and has some pretty heavy emotional moments to it and everything, the vibe on set was quite lighthearted. We’re all really good friends and we all are similar people and really understand each other. We were having a lot of laughs, listening to a lot of music, dancing around, and that kind of energy is what made the heavier moments easier and possible.”

Johnny Depp’s daughter added:

“Because whenever you knew that there was a bigger, emotional scene coming up, you felt like you were surrounded by people that you feel comfortable with, people that have your back, and you feel that in the show.”

Everyone will have to wait and see how this show plays out when it drops on Sunday. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on watching The Idol? Let us know in the comments below!

