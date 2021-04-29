Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Privately Congratulated’ William & Kate On 10th Wedding Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly wished Prince William and Kate Middleton a happy anniversary — could this be a sign that the brothers have potentially worked on repairing their rocky relationship?!

As you may know, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday, and a spokesperson confirmed to E! News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “privately congratulated” the couple on their special milestone. However, the representative did not disclose whether the well-wishes were sent via phone, Zoom, a card, or email. But it does seem to be the first time Meghan has spoken to Kate and William following the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old prince had the chance to ease the tension with his estranged brother and sister-in-law at Prince Philip’s funeral. Even though the pair were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips, they reunited first while walking in the funeral procession. Later on, Kate, William, and Harry were then spotted chatting after the intimate service.

Despite the cordial reunion, the somber event did not stop the family members from reportedly icing out Harry as they still seemed pretty enraged over the couple’s bombshell remarks! During the tell-all conversation, Meghan and Harry claimed a member of the royal family made some racist comments about the color of Archie’s skin. The prince, specifically, alleged how his brother and father, Prince Charles, were “trapped” within the institution. He told Oprah:

“I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped.”

Shortly after the interview, multiple outlets reported that William had been upset over the comments made — especially over Meghan’s depiction of his wife. The Suits alum revealed Kate was actually the one to “really hurt” her feelings and make her “cry” right before her wedding and not the other way around. However, she maintained her sister-in-law was still a “good person” despite it all. Meghan said:

“I’m not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her. I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth, but also I think a lot of it that was fed into by the media.”

The duchess continued:

“Look, I would hope that she would’ve wanted that corrected. And maybe in the same way that the palace wouldn’t let anybody else negate it, they wouldn’t let her, because she’s a good person, and I think so much of what I have seen play out was this idea of polarity, where if you love me you don’t have to hate her, and if you love her, you don’t need to hate me.”

It seems like the two couples have come to some sort of understanding, at least enough to celebrate a major milestone. We will have to wait and see if Kate and Will plan to acknowledge Meghan and Harry’s anniversary next month!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN]