Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Regretful' And 'Embarrassed' By That Infamous Oprah Winfrey Interview?!

Is this really be true?!

Could Prince Harry be such “a hot-headed guy” that he’d “act on his emotions” and jump into doing that infamous Oprah Winfrey interview last month only to regret it horribly just several weeks later?!

That’s the claim being made by one royal expert, at least. The man spoke candidly to the magazine Closer this week and shared his thoughts about where the red-headed former royal stood with his estranged, embattled family.

Duncan Larcombe is the expert in question, and the author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story. So, the writer clearly fancies himself as a bit of an expert on the spurned royal. And he’s got history, at least; Larcombe told the mag this week how back in 2008, he recalled one particular instance at a party where Harry flew off the cuff in anger at an apparent misunderstanding.

According to his description of the alleged events, he had been invited by Prince William to have a drink in the beer garden at pal Peter Phillips‘ bachelor party that year. Not knowing about William’s invitation, Larcombe claimed Harry went “livid” at seeing the media member in the premises of the event, explaining (below):

“He’s a hot-headed guy, he acts on his emotions. He saw red and we had a row — but after William explained, he calmed down, apologized and we had a beer.”

Not great!

But like, what does some tiff from 13 years ago have to do with the here-and-now?!

Well, Larcombe believes that the outburst of emotion he saw at that stag is a personality trait of Harry’s, and he could regularly act out of anger only to regret it later.

And yes, the royal expert claims he now believes “a similar thing happened” regrading the sit-down with Oprah last month — as in, Harry allegedly got mad at his fam, did the interview out of spite to defend wife Meghan Markle, and only now is feeling its after-effects.

With no hard evidence to back himself up on this one beyond his own suppositions, Larcombe alleged (below):

“Harry was clearly hurt and angry about Meghan’s experience with the royals, and used the interview to get it out. But after returning home, I’ve no doubt he’s been feeling embarrassed, regretful and awkward. He’s now facing the consequences. I believe he’ll regret that interview, and maybe his decision to leave the Royal Family.”

Yeah, so, that’d be a bombshell if he knew that for a fact!

Read that quote carefully: “I’ve no doubt he’s been feeling embarrassed” is nothing more than an opinion, as is “I believe he’ll regret that interview.” Like, great, this royal expert may definitely think that!

Without insider sources to back it up using actual evidence or anecdotes though, how do we know it’s not total bull s**t?! And thus, the exact kind of media misinformation Markle mentioned when she first wanted to walk away from royal life!

How ironic…

Still, he didn’t stop there, further alleging that the 39-year-old mother is back “in her element” living her Los Angeles lifestyle while he fears Harry will struggle to adjust to that in the long run. The “expert” summed it up:

“He’s in for a very difficult ride. There could be tough times ahead.”

Hmmm… Like, sure, there could be tough times ahead for any of us, man!

What do U make of these reported regrets, Perezcious readers?! Is it all bull s**t wrapped up as expertise or does this royal reporter have a run on what’s actually going on behind the scenes?? Where do U think Harry stands right now after the Oprah interview, and all alone out in Santa Barbara with his family??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

