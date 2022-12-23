Iowa Sports Reporter Goes Off The Deep End Delivering Super-Snarky Blizzard Report For The Morning Show! Watch THIS!

A local television broadcaster in Iowa is getting a TON of viral attention on Twitter right now after having the funniest on-air meltdown we’ve seen in years!

Mark Woodley works as the sports anchor for KWWL-TV in Waterloo, Iowa. Mostly, his day consists of covering local high school and college sporting events around the small Midwestern market. But on Thursday, a massive blizzard with historic low temperatures hit the area — and the station needed Mark to step in for breaking weather coverage!

Ever the good employee, he agreed to go out during the network’s early-morning show. That meant getting up before 3:00 a.m. on Thursday morning to drive around Waterloo and provide live coverage. And it also meant standing in sub-freezing temperatures for hours on end! So as the studio anchors checked in on poor Mark throughout the long morning show, he was getting “crankier and crankier”!

Woodley released a super-cut of his funniest and most grating on-air moments. And in less than 24 hours, the video logged more than four million views!! The sports anchor joked about what was to come in the caption of his clip:

“This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show.”

And he wasn’t kidding, either! When the studio anchor first asked how Mark was feeling being out in the awful cold for hours, Woodley dryly replied:

“The same way I felt about eight minutes ago when you asked me that same question, Ryan. I normally do sports. Everything is canceled here for the next couple of days, so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up and go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same?”

LOLz!

Later in the clip, he joked:

“I didn’t even realize that there was a 3:30 also in the morning — until today.”

And after another studio hit, the sports journo added how he was destined to be “crankier and crankier” out in the cold as the long morning show wore on:

“I’m absolutely fantastic, Ryan. I’m used to these evening shows that are only 30 minutes long, and generally on those shows, I am inside. This is a really long show. Tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier.”

After hours out in the freezing weather in downtown Waterloo, Mark later quipped:

“I’ll tell you what, Ryan. I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn’t.”

And by the end of it all, he was DONE!! At one point, Woodley begged the studio anchors to go back inside and cover sporting events like he normally does:

“Can I go back to my regular job? I’m pretty sure, Ryan, that you guys added an extra hour to this show just because somebody likes torturing me. Compared to two-and-a-half hours ago, it is just getting colder and colder.”

Ha!!!

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious blooper reel (below):

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

That’s too funny!

Good for him for having such a great sense of humor about those historically cold temperatures. It couldn’t have been a fun time standing outside for so long! And good on KWWL for leaning into it a bit. On the station’s website, while covering the story, a producer wrote that “no Woodleys were harmed in the making of the morning newscast.” LOLz!!

Woodley caught major notice online for it, too. Big stars like filmmaker Judd Apatow, actor David Cross, and NFL Network host Rich Eisen commented on the HIGHlarious video. And thousands more regular people like us reveled in his morning-time misery, too.

That’s just the cynical and sarcastic video we needed to really get into the holiday spirit! Ha!!

[Image via Mark Woodley/Twitter]