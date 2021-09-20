It’s A..? Princess Beatrice Welcomes First Baby With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!

She’s a momma!!

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed their first child together! On Monday, Buckingham Palace shared the happy news with the world, releasing a statement that read:

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter.”

No name has been shared publicly yet, but we do know a bit more about the little girl. Weighing in at six pounds and two ounces, the latest royal baby was born on Saturday at precisely 11:42 p.m. GMT at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, England.

According to the family’s Instagram update, the 33-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson is “doing well” following the birth. She’s even “looking forward to introducing” her firstborn to her stepson, Christopher Woolf, 5, whom she welcomed as part of her family after marrying Mozzi in July 2020. The statement concluded:

“The new baby’s grandparents and great grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

