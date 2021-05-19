ROYAL REVENGE?? Princess Beatrice Pregnancy Announcement A 'Total Dig' At Meghan Markle?!

You might not think of a pregnancy announcement as something one can weaponize, but in the days when gender reveal parties are done with high explosives, it makes a kind of sense.

In case you missed it, we have another royal baby on the way! Princess Beatrice and her new hubby Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced the happy news early Wednesday morning with this quick statement:

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Seems benign enough, right? And yet, a “highly placed” royal source is telling Page Six this was a “total dig” at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Ooh, we’re intrigued — but we also are in the dark. Yeah, just read it again and still not seeing the shade.

Ah, but it’s not the content of the statement, it’s the timing. It’s May 19. The date of Meghan and Harry’s world-stopping royal wedding back in 2018. Their anniversary!

Video: Meghan Opens Up About Her Baby Girl In First TV Appearance Since Tell-All Interview

Could it just be a coincidence? Well, not likely if you consider the history between the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie.

Remember, Meghan was said to have committed the cardinal wedding sin of stealing the bride’s spotlight during Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October of 2018. According to insider guests, that was the day Meghan chose to reveal the news she was pregnant. Right there at the wedding, Meghan reportedly told a group of gathered family and friends. HUGE faux pas, at the very least.

Even Harry was mortified, according to a book that came out later — which also claimed both Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson were “furious.” And how do you think the bride’s big sister felt??

Not only was this a social gaffe, to be sure, it also may not have been just an act of thoughtlessness at all. Some believe it was Meghan’s revenge after she was denied the tiara she wanted to wear for her wedding, the emerald-studded Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara — and just five months later Eugenie was allowed to wear it instead!

So she got her revenge on Eugenie — and then Beatrice fired back today?? Page Six‘s source says it was 100% intentional:

“It was a total dig at Harry and Meghan. They stole Eugenie’s thunder on her big day, after all, and it appears that has not been forgotten.”

Royal author Robert Jobson agreed:

“In life, timing is everything. And it seems that after Harry and Meghan stole the headlines and world attention by announcing that Meghan was pregnant with Harry, taking the limelight away from Princess Beatrice’s wedding, that she didn’t forget. Announcing her own pregnancy on the Sussexes third wedding anniversary may have been a coincidence, but I don’t think so. What goes around comes around.”

No, definitely not a coincidence. After all, it’s not like she learned she was pregnant and sent out the statement that hour! No, these things are always planned carefully in the Royal family — and they had to have known exactly what day it was.

What do YOU think of Beatrice’s alleged cold revenge for her little sis??

[Image via John Rainford/WENN.]