'Incredibly Sad' Prince Charles 'Really Wants To Meet His Granddaughter' Lilibet, Says Royal Expert

Can a new baby bring the Royal Family together, after all?

The Royal Family feud (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on one side of the pond, everybody else on the other) has been dragging on for a while now. There have been several events that could have bridged the gap: Prince Philip’s passing, a memorial for what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, and perhaps most notably, the birth of Lilibet Diana. So far, though, nothing has seemed to be completely successful in thawing the tension.

But it’s never too late!

Related: Charles Reportedly Won’t Allow Archie To Become A Prince When He Is King!

On Tuesday, royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly:

“I think Prince Charles really wants to meet his granddaughter. Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that’s gone on. So the family will want to meet each other.”

Of course, meeting his new granddaughter would require speaking with her dad, which the future King of England has reportedly refused to do. Even the bickering brothers have kept a civil front during their few public interactions, but from what we’ve seen, Charles and Harry haven’t really interacted at all.

A new opportunity is on the horizon, though: Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the British throne. As Bullen explained:

“The Jubilee is a perfect opportunity for that because if Harry and Megan do come back … because they have to be seen supporting Queen Elizabeth II. It’s a great moment for everyone to be together. And everyone’s going to have to play nicely and behave well because it’s the Queen’s moment.”

If they couldn’t even behave well at a family member’s funeral, will they be able to pull it together for this celebration? Bullen thought so, sharing:

“All the members of the royal family are very aware of the fact that it’s her year. They’re going to support her [and] the headlines shouldn’t be about them.”

Related: See Charles’ Birthday Wishes For Harry… And The Sussexes’ Time Mag Cover

On top of that, he expressed his belief that the monarch will “definitely meet” her namesake, Lilibet. He added:

“I think she really would want to. As the queen has always said, Harry and Meghan are much loved members of the family and I think the queen rises above all of this petty bickering. This is her family. Of course she wants to be [with] them.”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will the Royals be able to set aside their differences for this occasion? Could Lilibet really be the key to ending this feud once and for all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]