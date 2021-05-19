Princess Beatrice Pregnant Is With Her First Child!

Lots of royal babies right now!

It was revealed on Wednesday that Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The big news comes amid Meghan Markle‘s second pregnancy and just three months after Beatrice’s younger sis welcomed baby boy August with hubby Jack Brooksbank.

Not many details have been announced about the coming addition, but Buckingham Palace did confirm the little one will be arriving in the fall! They shared a quick statement:

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

As we previously reported, the couple has been married for 10 months now, having wed in July in a secret ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were on the guest list, as was the 32-year-old royal’s disgraced father Prince Andrew.

Congrats!! The tiny tot will be Beatrice’s first and Edo’s second (he shares a 4-year-old son with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang).

