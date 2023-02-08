Priscilla Presley & Bam Margera Find Comfort Over Unexpected Lunch Together -- LOOK!

Well, this is a surprising pairing!

Bam Margera and Priscilla Presley, who are each having a tough time in their personal lives right now, just got together for lunch!

The Jackass star took to his secondary Instagram account on Tuesday to share a series of photos of his time with Elvis Presley’s ex-wife. In the photos, they appeared to be in someone’s home having a casual meal together. In one sweet snapshot, the 77-year-old is seemingly looking at a photo of the skateboarder’s 5-year-old son Phoenix Wolf, since the father captioned the pic:

“Priscilla Presley watching Phoenix the wolf”

They also recorded a birthday message to the little boy, whose birthday is December 23, so it was definitely very belated, but the 43-year-old acknowledged that, saying, “it’s the thought that counts.”

On his official IG account on Wednesday morning, the Viva La Bam alum shared another selection of pictures from his time with Lisa Marie Presley’s mother. And here’s where their connection starts to make sense! Bam is actually friends with Priscilla’s son, Navarone Garcia, who joined Bam at a restaurant with several others. Ch-ch-check it out:

This get-together comes amid fears for Bam’s health after he fell off the wagon amid his sobriety battle last year. So, we can’t help but be a little concerned after seeing him standing in a bar in one of those pictures… Meanwhile, Priscilla is dealing with challenges of her own as she mourns the sudden loss of Lisa Marie and contests her late daughter’s will. We hope the time together helped them both find some comfort amid their challenging times.

[Image via Bam Margera/Instagram]