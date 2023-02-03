Steve-O Says Bam Margera Is 'Dying' & He 'Can't Do Anything' More To Save Him

Steve-O is revealing some very hard truths in hopes it’ll encourage his friend Bam Margera to seek help.

The Jackass co-stars have been touring together during Steve’s headlining The Bucket List Tour the last few weeks following the 43-year-old’s tumultuous stint of escaping his court-ordered rehab stays last year. The Wild Ride podcast host seemed to hope the time on stage would remind Bam why it’s so important to seek recovery from his addiction, but things aren’t going as planned.

Related: Flavor Flav Used To Spend HOW MUCH Every Day On Drugs?!

On Monday, Bam took to Instagram with a throwback photo of himself, Steve-O, and their former co-star Johnny Knoxville. Bam and Johnny have had a very contentious relationship ever since the skateboarder was booted from the Jackass Forever movie, and he used his time on social media to remind everyone of his feud with Johnny and his another former colleague Jeff Tremaine, writing:

“One arm is a best friend who had my f**king back all along, another arm is a poser. A pro creation thief. If Jeff Tremaine was in this photo, he would be too greedy to fit. F**k jeff. Remember I tattooed that on me long ago jeff? It’s because I knew who you were all along. @steveo much love and respect.”

Steve was quick to clap back at the “vile” post — going so far as to claim Bam’s “dying” in front of his eyes and there’s nothing he can do to “save” him. Oof. He reflected on the night that led up to the nasty post, writing in the comment section:

“Bam, last night you had your five year old son with you on stage at my show, and you were blessed with the chance to spend another day or two with him — then as soon as you left my show, you stayed up all night getting loaded enough to think it was a good idea to post more vile nonsense like this. I hope you understand how awful that is. You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen.”

Whoa…

Such a sad, sad thought. As we’ve been following, Bam and his wife Nikki Boyd reportedly split last year, months after she filed for full custody of their 5-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf, in September.

Related: Britney Spears Is Super ‘Annoyed’ After Fans Called For Wellness

According to a rep via TMZ in June, Bam hadn’t been able to get in touch with his ex or their young son for several weeks after the split, leading to one of the TV personality’s breaks from rehab. So, it’s certainly a good thing to know he was able to spend some time with the little boy, and yet, also harrowing to think Bam’s time may be limited if he doesn’t change his ways soon, at least according to his friend. Steve went on to beg Bam to get sober, saying heartbreakingly:

“I brought you on tour with me in hopes that I could get you to see what’s possible for you if you choose recovery. I’ve tried everything I can, but I can’t force you to get honest and do the work of recovery. I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice. You’re dying, brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.”

The post appears to have been uploaded on Bam’s secondary account, which you can see (below).

Gut-wrenching. We commend Steve for sticking by Bam’s side during this challenging time of his life as the disease of addiction takes hold, but we cannot imagine how difficult it must be. Also, the Viva La Bam star has faced several health scares since his rehab troubles. In early January, the reality star revealed he was “pronounced dead” at a San Diego hospital after he suffered five seizures while dealing with a bad case of COVID-19 and pneumonia. Terrifying!

We’ll be keeping Bam in our thoughts… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via Steve-O/Instagram & Tamron Hall Show/YouTube]