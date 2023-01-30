Britney Spears Tells Fans She's 'Not Having A Breakdown' In Return To Instagram!

Leave Britney alone!

This time we’re talking about the fervent fans. And it’s not us saying it. It’s straight from the horse’s mouth. Well, her fingers anyway.

After Britney Spears deleted her Instagram last week — something she’s done before and will do again — some fans took it as a sign of something really wrong. A few even went WAY overboard and called the cops to do a wellness check. Wow. On Saturday she actually explained on her Twitter why she quit for a while, saying her feelings were hurt by all the comments about her dance videos.

Related: Did Britney Throw Shade At Justin Timberlake?!

But the Oops I Did It Again singer did it again anyway — she bravely returned to IG on Sunday with a post specifically for all those line-crossing stans. Along with a beautiful rendering of a rose, she posted a caption blasting anyone making wild assumptions about her, writing:

“Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN !!!”

She added, explicitly and all too importantly:

“It is what it is … nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life. I have never felt better !!!”

We’d love to assume fans will read this very clear statement and actually believe their pop idol. But we aren’t so sure these days. Which is a shame, because Britney also expressed just how important social media is to her at this time in her life, her “River Red” era:

“Nope, I’m not this girl or that girl … I am River Red … and being able to volumize my voice in a world where I lost my rights … for 15 years … gives me an opportunity to succeed !!! Opportunity to know I matter and maybe if you walked in my shoes, then maybe just maybe you could understand.”

Speaking about how some of her newfound freedoms have affected her, she revealed she finally learned she’s NOT a drinker:

“Still learning this no rules thing … I don’t think so limited … I feel younger and in awe … unfortunately I’m boring as hell and drink hot chocolate at night !!! I’ve waited nearly 15 years to drink alcohol only to realize I hate it !!! It makes me sad and I feel bloated, although food tastes better.”

Does it?? LOLz! As for staying quiet? Britney has decided that isn’t for her either! She finished:

“Stay blessed and driven … SIT DOWN AND STAY HUMBLE … Nahhh, I’d rather show my ass !!!”

And she did! She got right back to dancing with her next IG vid:

See her full River Rose statement post (below):

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram.]