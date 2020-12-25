QUIZ: Which Holiday Cocktail Will You Be Drinking This Year?!

There’s no mincing words here… 2020 has been a hot pile of flaming garbage — and the holidays are too. Coronavirus cases have been surging, forcing many to stay away from their family, during a time where gathering is so common.

While you might not be drinking or eating with your brood this year, it shouldn’t stop you from getting festive solo. Take our quiz (below) to find out which holiday cocktail you should be sippin’ on!

Cheers and goodbye to this hellish year! SEE YOU NEVER!

[Image via YouTube/KUWTK/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]