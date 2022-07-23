Marine Allegedly Stabbed His Pregnant Ex-Wife To Death On Busy Highway In Hawaii

What the f**k. A Marine allegedly stabbed his pregnant ex-wife to death on the side of a highway in Hawaii – even as commuters jumped out of their vehicles to try and stop him!

According to Honolulu Police Department homicide lieutenant Deena Thoemmes, Dana Alotaibi was brutally killed on the H-3 Freeway at around 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday following a fight with her ex-husband Bryant Tejeda-Castillo. The tragedy unfolded in front of multiple drivers who “observed a male standing over a female, stabbing her multiple times.” Witnesses attempted to stop Bryant and help the 27-year-old woman. And after being confronted by some people, the suspect ran into a nearby wooded area. An anonymous witness said of the scene to KITV4:

“Whenever I got there, I pretty much froze out of fear and shock.”

Related: Teen Killed By Off-Duty Corrections Officer While Doing New TikTok Challenge

One person trained in CPR tried to help Dana but quickly realized her condition was too dire. He detailed to the outlet:

“You know, obviously when we’re doing CPR there’s no pulse. They didn’t get a pulse the whole time, and it was just her face – she just looked past the point of no return, you know? Could you imagine being stabbed in the neck and then watching as your life just literally leaks out of you, and everyone around you either doesn’t know what to do, or is too shocked to do anything about it, I couldn’t imagine that.”

She was rushed to the Castle Adventist Hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

As for Bryant? When authorities went to apprehend him, police said he used “the same knife” to stab himself. He was soon arrested and taken to a hospital “where he remains in custody.” Thoemmes added in the press conference:

“It has been determined that the victim and the male were married, and had recently been going through marital problems. At the time of the incident, they were arguing before he stabbed her multiple times that caused her fatal injuries.”

Her mother, Natalia Cespedes, told KITV4 that the two were married for almost three years. Court documents obtained by the outlet showed that Bryant filed for divorce in November, and it was finalized in June. Dana’s friend told Hawaii News Now that she had been trying to leave the abusive relationship for years and the military police only ordered her husband not to contact her:

“He was afraid to reach out for mental health, because of he was in the military. But, you know, she was reaching out for help as a wife.”

They also revealed she was only 13 weeks pregnant with her current boyfriend’s baby at the time of her death. Her mom even shared with KITV4 that she even planned to move back home to Virginia to be closer to her family during her pregnancy:

“It’s so sad, it’s very sad, because we have our plans for everything. Feeling so bad this, I have a feeling like working in the empty space, I don’t know. It’s so so hard to explain.”

At this time, Thoemmes noted that the police department and the Department of the Prosecutors’ Office domestic violence team are working to “seek charges against the suspect.” Authorities are still investigating the scene, 911 calls, as well as speaking with witnesses. The vehicle also will be “processed pending a search warrant.” Thoemmes further mentioned that police are looking into previous incidents of domestic violence between Dana and Bryant, “as well as social media posts that we have been made aware of.”

In a statement to KITV4, the Marine Corps Base Hawaii said they were “aware of the tragic incident,” adding:

“Our understanding is that the Marine is currently in the custody of the Honolulu Police Department as their investigation continues, but has not been formally charged. The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment and Marine Corps Base Hawaii will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials as the details surrounding this incident unfold. The Marine Corps extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of those involved.”

Just awful what happened here. Our hearts go out to Dana’s loved ones after this unthinkable tragedy.

[Image via Dana Alotaibi/FaceBook]