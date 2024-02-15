Rachel Dolezal Fired From New School District Job Because Of... Her OnlyFans Account?!

The woman formerly known as Rachel Dolezal has been fired from her job with a school district in Tucson, Arizona after it came out that she has an active OnlyFans account.

Certainly, you remember Dolezal. Back in 2015, she was the President of the NAACP‘s chapter in Spokane, Washington when it came out that she was a white woman born to two white parents — even though she had publicly identified herself for years as Black. She resigned from her presidency after that shocking reveal, and then became a viral sensation with millions of people offering opinions, jokes, and criticisms of her choice to self-identify her race.

A couple years after the fallout subsided, Dolezal legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo. She also released a memoir titled In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black & White World. Then, she moved to Arizona to desperately try to support her family following the controversy.

And she did, for a while. But that just changed! On Wednesday morning, local news outlets in Tucson began reporting that Diallo (formerly Dolezal) was just fired from her job working as an after-school instructor in the Catalina Foothills Unified School District #6. And the reason? Her active OnlyFans account!!

In a statement to People and other media outlets on Wednesday, school district spokesperson Julie Farbarik noted:

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon. Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”

Well then!

Per KVOA News, Diallo had been hired as an after-school instructor by the district back in August of last year. She was on a contract for a one-year school term that would have gone through the end of May of this year. Her contract called for her to make $19 an hour working part-time as an extended-day instructor in Tucson’s Community Schools Program. But now that’s all been blown up due to the OnlyFans account.

Here’s the thing, though… Farbarik claims in her statement that the district “only learned” of her OF account “yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon.” Our response to that is: REALLY?! We covered news of her OnlyFans turn waaaaay back in September of 2022! And as People notes, an active Instagram account bearing Diallo’s name links directly to an OF account bearing Dolezal’s name. So, like, did the district just not check this at all after hiring her in August?? Who is asleep at the wheel over there?!

Regardless, some celebs are making major bank on the OnlyFans hustle, but it seems as though it’s only tripped up Dolezal in this instance. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em (below)…

[Image via Rachel Dolezal/Instagram/Instagram]