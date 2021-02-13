Rachel Dolezal Still Thinks She's Black -- And Hasn't Been Able To Get A Job In 6 Years

So it turns out when your name becomes synonymous with one of the most universally derided phenomenons in modern society, it makes it tough to get a job.

Back in 2015 Rachel Dolezal became famous as — if not the first — certainly the most glaring example of a white woman deciding one day she’d rather pretend to be Black. Not only did she move to a new city under the guise of being African American, convincing all her new friends and co-workers — she became the head of her local NAACP chapter! While there’s some level of dispute out there about cultural appropriation and what is and isn’t OK, it seemed like what this woman did was something everyone could agree was EFFED UP. Her name has come up every time this has happened recently — a shockingly non-zero amount — including when we all learned Hilaria Baldwin was actually Hillary from Boston.

Related: Hilaria Just Made Her Return To Instagram

We guess that got Tamron Hall and her producers wondering… what is Rachel up to now? And they had her on the show this week to find out. So, did the national rebuke convince her she was in the wrong? Did she learn and grow and change?

NOPE!

Girl is still convinced she’s now a Black woman, despite having white parents and siblings. She even appeared on the show via Skype in braids, with a map of Africa behind her. She considers herself “transracial,” which is just offensive. Oh, and she wants to be called by the Nigerian name Nkechi Amare Diallo now. Yeah, we’re not doing that.

OK, so the main thing Rachel wanted to say to Tamron? She can’t seem to get a job!

Yes, she says she can’t get past the interview stage. We guess as soon as people put the name and the face together, they realize what they’re dealing with and guess what? No background check necessary. She whinged:

“I started with applying for all of the things I was qualified for and after interviews and getting turned down, I even applied to jobs that didn’t even require degrees, being a maid at a hotel, working at a casino. I wasn’t able to get any of those jobs either.”

Yeah, not shocked. She seems to think the problem is not in the mirror but on the internet, where there’s just too much “false” information about her out there. In a plug for her widely derided memoir, In Full Color, she claimed:

“The only place that my true story lives is in my book.”

She waved the tome in front of the camera.

“I think that people, you know, aren’t going to go seek out my book if they’re just looking for an employee, so it’s been tough for sure, but I have not given up.”

Speaking on her oppression, she continued:

“Not having a job for six years, having to create my own job and find my own ways to provide for my children through braiding hair, through grant writing to bring funds into marginalized communities and Black-owned businesses and non-profits, through painting, through doing pep talks on Cameo.com.”

Watch the whole cringeworthy interview (below)!

[Image via Tamron Hall/YouTube/Rachel Dolezal/Instagram.]