Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Speaks Out After Goodfellas Actor’s Sudden Death

Ray Liotta’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo is speaking out for the first time since the actor’s sudden death this week.

As you most likely know, it was revealed on Thursday that the 67-year-old passed away in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic for the upcoming film Dangerous Waters. An insider later shared with People that no foul play is suspected in his death, and Nittolo had been with him at the time.

And on Saturday, the 47-year-old finally broke her silence on his passing to pay tribute to Ray, remembering him as “the most beautiful person inside and out.” Alongside a series of pictures of the couple, she expressed on Instagram:

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”

So sad…

In case you didn’t know, Ray and Jacy got engaged in December 2020. The Goodfellas star shared the happy news on IG, posting a picture of him with his arms wrapped around Jacy and her left hand on his heart to show off the engagement ring. He wrote at the time:

“Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!! @jacynittolo @karsen_liotta #merrychristmas.”

We are keeping his loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time.

