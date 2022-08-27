Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Honors Late Actor With New Tattoo 3 Months After His Death

Ray Liotta’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo is keeping the late actor “forever” by her side.

Three months following the death of the Goodfella’s star, the 47-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share some pictures of some new ink she got in honor of Ray. The post featured several black and white photos showing her throughout the process of getting the tattoo. One picture even features Jacy just smiling while in the shop, and the last image seemingly shows the final product on her right forearm – a feather. She wrote in the caption of the post:

“Yesterday marked 3 months. It only seemed appropriate to do something meaningful that will forever be with me. What an honor to have Mark Mahoneys gift do the work.”

Beautiful.

The new tatt comes just two months after she opened up about the heartbreaking loss of Ray, who died in his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. She expressed alongside photographs of the couple:

“It’s hard to believe a month has gone by. There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day. Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz,Jade & Joey Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations.”

It’s great to see she has so much support around her and now a special dedication to Ray. Reactions to the tattoo? Let us know.

