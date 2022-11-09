Feud On! Meghan King & Brandi Glanville Go After Jana Kramer For Getting 'Sensitive' Over Mike Caussin Comment!

Last we heard after Meghan King and Jana Kramer fought over THAT message, they seemed to be civil — but it looks like tensions are brewing again…

As we reported, on last week’s episode of the singer’s Whine Down podcast, the two dropped the bombshell that they actually had a fight over a comment Meghan made about Jana’s ex husband Mike Caussin. According to the One Tree Hill alum, they bonded on Instagram over both of their horrible situations surrounding their exes — but one DM from the real housewife in particular rubbed the country musician the wrong way. The message in question?

“At least your ex is hot.”

We can see why the 38-year-old didn’t like the comment. She has been seriously hurt by the man. She doesn’t want to think about his hotness — to her he’ll always be the guy who cheated on her with OVER 13 women!

Related: Jana Says Ex Mike Didn’t Perform Oral Sex On Her For Years!

When Meghan joined her on the podcast, though, she insisted it was a compliment and that she wasn’t making light of the pain her friend experienced. Her apology seemed sincere… although she did suggest other people in her life seemed to be hyping her up:

“The reaction that I’ve gotten when I’ve explained my side of it is that you overreacted and that maybe you were feeling sensitive.”

Well, now we’ve got an idea who might’ve been one of the people who thought Jana was overreacting — Brandi Glanville. In fact, she said it very openly on Monday’s episode of Meghan’s Intimate Knowledge podcast:

“I just read about this. … I, personally — like, my ex-husband’s hot [and] he’s a cheater. I know he’s hot. Every one of my friends is like, ‘Oh, he’s so hot.’ It doesn’t bother me. I don’t know why she was bothered by that. … I think she’s a little sensitive right now.”

Then Meghan made it clear she wasn’t happy with the fact it was brought up at all — because she felt ambushed! Yep, the RHOC star claimed the Whine Down host didn’t warn her before bringing up the offense:

“I thought it was weird too that she would just say it on the podcast without letting me know. I thought I was just going to promote my podcast and then all of a sudden … we just go straight into it.”

Meghan has a theory why Jana was upset AND why she dove so quickly into the topic — because she believed the Bravo personality was into Caussin!

“I was talking to one of my friends about this and [they] said, ‘I think that she thought you were into her ex.’ And I was like, ‘Maybe. That would make more sense.’”

One could certainly understand why that would bother someone. Total violation of girl code. Glanville disagreed, though, pointing out:

“Obviously, if you were into her husband, you would be [messaging] him not her.”

Hmm. Good point. Meghan ultimately agreed with the 49-year-old, saying Jana is “definitely sensitive”.

But if she thought the country star was sensitive, it certainly didn’t make Brandi pull any punches! Because she added she thought Jana and Mike were “doomed” from the moment she “emasculated” him when they hosted the podcast together…

Yikes!

It seems like Brandi and Meghan are stirring the pot — and it’s definitely a shady move to talk about Jana on a podcast instead of directly to her face… So much for being civil, right? This cannot end well.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Jana? Was Meghan’s comment offsides? Or is Brandi right that she’s being too sensitive??

[Image via Jana Kramer/Brandi Glanville/Instagram/Tony Forte/MEGA/WENN]