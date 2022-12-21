Eddie Cibrian Responds To Brandi Glanville's Claim He Had An Affair With LeAnn Rimes' Co-Star Piper Perabo!

Eddie Cibrian is NOT going to let ex-wife Brandi Glanville drop affair accusations without standing up for himself!

On Tuesday, Brandi piped up about ANOTHER supposed affair her ex-husband had — this one nearly 20 years ago. To hear the longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vet tell it, while filming the movie The Cave on location in Romania, Eddie hooked up with a co-star. The affair partner, according to the longtime Bravo-lebrity, was none other than Piper Perabo.

The bombshell must be especially harmful to Eddie as his current wife, LeAnn Rimes, was in her first big movie with Piper — the 2000 hit Coyote Ugly!

As we reported in that initial Tuesday morning reveal, Brandi didn’t exactly mince words with this accusation. (Come to think of it, does the Drinking And Tweeting author EVER mince words? Yeah, exactly!) She claimed to have visited her then-husband with the couple’s 1-year-old son. And she says after Piper was supposedly “a horrible c**t to” her, she got the dirt from the crew:

“Piper and Eddie were f**king.”

Yeesh!!! Tell us how you really feel, Brandi…

Now Eddie is clapping back against those allegations. The longtime film and TV star released a statement of his own to Page Six on Tuesday evening in response to Glanville’s jaw-dropping tale published hours earlier. In his take on the nearly two-decade-old matter, the 49-year-old tried to tamp down his ex-wife’s affair allegations:

“I’m sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now.”

Cibrian also tossed a little shade towards Brandi — with whom he shares sons Mason, now 19, and Jake, now 15 — and again reiterated his assertion that there was no affair with Piper:

“Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary.”

Wow!

As if that wasn’t enough, Eddie made one more crack about this drama bubbling up when Brandi comes to visit him and LeAnn. The outlet reports Cibrian “sarcastically” added “fun times at the Christmas table await,” referencing how the family is getting together in a few days for a holiday dinner!

OK, now THAT is funny! To be a fly on the wall when Eddie, LeAnn, and Brandi have Christmas dinner together this week… TBH, there’s enough drama there to make things interesting in any normal year. But this week, right after Brandi’s bawdy claims about his co-star?! Considering LeAnn knows how things started between them?? Yeahhhh. Now we really wanna know how this forthcoming family feast turns out!

As Page Six notes, still no public comment from Perabo on the matter. Might be smart of her to sit this one out, TBH…

What do y’all make of Brandi’s resurfaced old affair allegations, Perezcious readers?! Are U siding with the RHOBH alum on this?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

