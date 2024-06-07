Sam Asghari Facing VERY Strict Britney Spears Rule On The Traitors!

Sam Asghari can’t say s**t!!

Britney Spears‘ ex-husband has been picked to join the cast of Peacock‘s insanely popular reality TV competitions series The Traitors as its third season is about to ramp up. And while he’s joining a cast chock full of celebs, public figures, and reality TV personas, he’s not bringing ANY chatter about Britney with him!

On Friday morning, TMZ said sources with direct knowledge of Sam’s agreement to join the series told them he has strict orders NOT to talk about Britney at all while he’s on the show! The TMZ report called it a gag order, saying Sam is under very specific orders not to get verbose about the Toxic singer, her life, or their ill-fated marriage — whether that be with negative OR positive chatter! Not a word at all! Just complete and total Brit-related silence. Strict AF, right?!

But!!! Hours after TMZ‘s report was published on Friday morning, Page Six followed with their own report that is very slightly (but very critically) different. According to the latter news outlet, while Sam did sign a non-disclosure agreement years ago that bars him from revealing key details about his marriage to Spears in general, this new decision for The Traitors isn’t quite as stark as the original report claimed!

Per Page Six, a source reported there is “not a complete ban” on Sam discussing Britney on the show. That insider also correctly pointed out how Asghari has previously spoken about the Baby One More Time singer publicly post-breakup. Like in March when he offered this statement to People:

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. … People grow apart and people move on.”

Tepid, bland, boring, and all that — but not a total blackout! And per the Page Six source, something similar appears to be in play regarding Sam’s turn on The Traitors. Basically, he can’t talk s**t about Brit, but he’s OK to reference her if he’s pretty careful and guarded. Subtle but critical distinction, that!

Regardless, Sam’s turn on The Traitors is a big deal. Not only is the show super-popular with viewers, but this will be his first really big project since divorcing the Lousiana-born crooner nearly a year ago. Sam has a lot of competition coming on this reality TV venture, too. Survivor superstar Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano, pro wrestler Nikki Garcia, Vanderpump Rules heel Tom Sandoval, and Selling Sunset lead Chrishell Stause are just a few of the many celebs set to compete!

For now, we’re gonna count on Chrishell to sweet-talk as much gossip as she can out of Sam on set. LOLz!! What do U make of these (sorta) conflicting reports, tho, Perezcious readers?! Think Asghari can abide by the rules and keep the talk tamped down regarding his marriage and divorce?? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

