Rebel Wilson Says Co-Star Didn't Just Sexually Harass Her -- He 'Tried To Destroy’ Her Career!

Rebel Wilson is giving more details about a “disgusting” incident with one of her previous co-stars.

In an interview with People, the 42-year-old actress opened up about what it was like on the set of her new Netflix movie Senior Year, noting that she liked to have “the hilariousness and the heart.” But most importantly, she also wanted to “make sure there’s a lot of respect for everybody” because she knows all too well that is not always the case on every film set.

As you may have heard her talk about before, there was a moment in her career several years ago, before the #MeToo movement even started, when a male co-star whom she did not name harassed her on set. She recalled to the outlet:

“He called me into a room and pulled down his pants.”

Then, as she’s previously revealed, the unnamed actor requested that she perform a lewd act right in front of his friends. She didn’t get into the dirty details with People, but she’s spoken out about it before. She first made the allegation in a Twitter thread in November 2017, writing at the time:

“A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room.”

The comedian also previously said she and her agent “made an official complaint” to the studio. But the retaliation was even worse!

The Pitch Perfect star told People:

“It was awful and disgusting. And all the behavior afterwards — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them.”

Rebel, who has a law degree from the University of New South Wales, did use her legal training to do what she could at the moment, explaining:

“Because I’m a lawyer, I documented it. I called my rep. I got certain things in writing about what happened. Definitely amongst industry circles, I made sure people knew what happened.”

But in the end, as we’ve seen, studios only act when enough fans demand it and force their hand. So he’s probably still out there making movies.

Understandably, Rebel still struggles with her decision to continue working with the actor and finish the film following the incident:

“Why did I stay in that situation … with that awful guy? I should have left. It wasn’t worth it. But at the same time, I was like, ‘Oh well, do the right thing, be a professional and finish the movie.’ Now I would never do that. I thought even complaining to my agency was a big step. And to complain to the studio. I found out I was like the fourth person to complain about the guy. Such gross behavior, but a lot of women have had it way worse.”

The fourth?? Ugh, now we really want to know who this jerk is! Rebel added:

“If it happened again, I would probably stand up for myself even more just because of the bravery of the other women that have stood up and now allowed me an opportunity.”

Now, she hopes to use her platform and films for positive change:

“I want to have strong girl-power and female empowerment themes in the movies that I make. I want to entertain people and I want people to walk away with something positive.”

Unfortunately, so many people have dealt with similar situations from their co-workers. But we’re glad that Rebel is continuing to speak out about this moment and seems to be trying to make some changes on other film sets like Senior Year.

