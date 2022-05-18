Rebel Wilson Opens Up About How Wanting To Be A Mom Inspired Her Fitness Journey -- And Talks Her New Relationship!

Rebel Wilson just got REAL about all of the changes she’s been experiencing in her life!

Between starting her “year of health” in 2020, working on some new projects, and beginning a new romantic relationship, it has been a busy couple of years for the 42-year-old actress. And unsurprisingly, she brought her fans along for parts of this journey — especially when it came to her fitness. And speaking with People, Rebel further opened up about how prioritizing her health was not just for herself but about welcoming a kid sometime in the future.

The Pitch Perfect star recalled when her fertility doctor told her in 2019 that she would have a better chance of harvesting and freezing her eggs if she lost weight. She told the outlet:

“He looked me up and down and said, ‘You’d do much better if you were healthier.’ I was taken aback. I thought, ‘Oh God, this’s guy’s so rude.’ He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It’s almost like I didn’t think of my own needs. I thought of a future child’s needs that really inspired me to get healthier.”

So while we love that Rebel is looking out for her future kid already, it is important to note that people of all sizes can get pregnant and give birth to healthy babies without having to undergo a significant amount of weight loss. But as many know, this is the reality for so many plus-size people: When you walk into a doctor’s office, more often than not, they are more interested in telling someone who is overweight to shed some pounds than actually addressing their health, looking into medical issues, and providing care. Just saying!

Rebel, who also has polycystic ovarian syndrome, which can impact fertility, eventually lost over 80 pounds, though she admitted:

“It wasn’t a goal to get to a certain weight. It was just being the healthiest version of myself.

But also, the comedian noted that her fitness journey was not just only about losing weight but also about addressing her mental health:

“It was about dealing with the emotional issues that caused me to emotionally eat, and that’s a process. You cry a lot, analyze things. I’d never done that before. It’s really hard to know why you don’t feel worthy when people look at my life on paper and say you’ve done all these amazing things. That’s what I’m trying to overcome.”

Although her Pitch Perfect character Fat Amy “was probably the most favorite character” she has done because she “loved representing and I was so confident,” she still had moments where she felt “insecure”:

“Sometimes it’s hard doing a photo shoot next to your fellow actress and she’s a third of the size of you. I was invisible in a way even when I was an international movie star. And then suddenly to have people want to carry your groceries, do nice things for you purely because of how you look, it’s interesting.”

Pointing out the double standard in society, the Jojo Rabbit star continued:

“I know what it’s like to be on the other side of that coin. And now I know what’s it’s like to get attention in the positive. There is a societal bias towards what society deems as good-looking. It’s not right. It sucks, it’s unfair. I feel sad if somebody doesn’t love the body they’re in. You want to celebrate all body types but I also want to encourage people to be healthy.”

While Rebel would love to have children one day, she is not too concerned about having a partner by her side for it:

“I would love to have a family. I’m just going for it by myself at the moment because of the biological clock. If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens. It’s great that the technology exists. You have so many options with surrogacy and sperm donors. I only started thinking of fertility when I was 39 so you feel quite late but then there are women in their mid-40s who’ve been successful. Look at Janet Jackson, it’s pretty inspiring.”

She added:

“Any woman who’s gone through it, I really relate to. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. I don’t know how it’s going to end. But I’m still young enough to try.”

But speaking of her romantic life…

As we reported, Rebel recently revealed on the U Up? podcast that she is “happily in a relationship” with a mystery guy whom she met through a friend. In her interview with People, she opened up about how the first time they ever spoke with each other, sharing:

“It was a setup through a friend. And it all started with conversation. We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

Awww!!! Through focusing more on on her self-worth during her health journey and starting a new romance, Rebel has come to realize how her past relationships were not always the best:

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated, and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship. There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

Good for Rebel! Reactions to everything she had to say about her new relationship and health journey, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Rebel Wilson/Instagram]