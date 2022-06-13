Rebel Wilson & Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are 'Very Serious' & Still 'Super Happy' Despite Coming Out Controversy!

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are staying positive and focusing on their love after going public with their relationship amid pressure from The Sydney Morning Herald!

On Thursday, the Pitch Perfect star shared she’s dating the fashion and jewelry designer, but later, it was revealed the happy news actually came after the actress was given a two-day deadline by a Sydney Morning Herald reporter who seemingly planned to out her over the weekend with or without a comment from her about the relationship. Icky stuff.

But, thankfully, none of the drama is getting in the way of Rebel’s love life — she and her boo are actually “super happy” and in a “very serious” relationship! A source told People on Friday that the women have been secretly dating since January. They even attended the Super Bowl together in February!

The insider shared:

“It’s a very serious relationship and they’re super happy together.”

Best of all, the Senior Year star’s friends definitely approve of the romance, the source added:

“It’s been very cool for Rebel’s friends to see her this secure with someone.”

A friend also told the outlet after the relationship was IG official:

“Rebel’s in an amazing place and I’ve never seen her happier.”

Aww!! LOVE that!

The 42-year-old uttered similar sentiments when discussing her current relationship with the outlet last month (though she did not say who she was speaking about at the time). After revealing she met her significant other through a friend, Rebel opened up:

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship. There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

Unfortunately, this exciting reveal has been clouded by controversy!

As we mentioned, the Aussie was seemingly pressured to come out after journalist Andrew Hornery contacted her last week to comment on the status of her fling with Ramona. He gave her two days to respond before he was set to publish his article about the rumored romance on Saturday. When she decided to share the news on her own terms (or as much of them as possible considering the circumstances), the writer had the audacity to say in his published article:

“So, it was with an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word. Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new ‘Disney Princess’ on Instagram early Friday morning, the same platform she had previously used to brag about her handsome ex-boyfriend, wealthy American beer baron Jacob Busch.”

SO problematic. Editor Bevan Shields quickly tried to deny that the newspaper attempted to out the celeb, saying they would have “asked the same questions” and handled the situation the same had Rebel been dating a guy, but still, the evidence was on the page. Or at least that’s what most people seemed to think!

We hate that Rebel had to share such an important and delicate piece of life under those circumstances! But it’s wonderful to know that, despite it all, she is in such a great place with Ramona!! They deserve all the happiness in the world, especially after this mess! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Instagram]