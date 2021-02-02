Rebel Wilson Confirms Breakup With Jacob Busch After Her 'Year Of Health'

Rebel Wilson is back on the market.

On Tuesday, the Pitch Perfect star revealed she had split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch after nearly a year of dating, and took the opportunity to attract potential new suitors by flaunting her trim figure.

Alongside a photo of herself looking stunning in a blue denim dress outside a trailer, the 40-year-old — who dropped almost 70 pounds last year — wrote in the caption:

“Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!”

Sad to hear. But hopefully gurl scores a nice rebound in Tampa, Florida, where this year’s NFL championship game will be held!

As we reported, the comedienne had been dating the 29-year-old for more than a few months. In September 2020, they made their red carpet debut at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala in Monaco. And they were last pictured together on December 24 when leaving a ski trip in Colorado, where they had spent the weekend attending an invite-only viewing of a Winter polo match with friends.

During an Instagram Q&A session with fans last year, Rebel revealed that she had met the businessman through a mutual friend in 2019, and that they just began dating prior to her weight loss journey. She dished:

“He’s a very private person, so I don’t like to give away too much in that department. But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now. So that goes to show you, ladies: you don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend.”

As for what caused the breakup, a source told Page Six that the relationship had “just run its course,” which hopefully means there’s no bad blood between the two.

Either way, Rebel is definitely feeling the healthiest she’s ever felt after her “Year of Health” in 2020, which saw the star hit her target weight of 165 lbs a month earlier than expected. She previously told fans:

“I’ve tried, like so many women out there, I’ve tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time… My diet was mainly all carbs. Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein.”

Well, at least she already has her revenge body!

