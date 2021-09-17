Ree Drummond Reveals ‘Rock Bottom’ Moment That Led To Her 60-Pound Weight Loss

The Pioneer Woman is opening up about the moment that sparked her lifestyle change.

While Ree Drummond credits the start of her weight loss journey to many things, including her daughter’s wedding and her husband and nephew’s terrible crash on her farm, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that it was actually a late-night snacking session in January that completely changed everything for her.

The 52-year-old food blogger recalled:

“I have a cooking show, I write cookbooks, I have a cooking website. I have a restaurant, a bakery. So you know, it just kept creeping up, and in January of this year, we took my son Bryce to college. I tell this story, but I basically hit rock bottom eating chips and salsa one night. I went a little overboard, but I thought that night, ‘I am going to start tomorrow.’ I am doing something different. And I just started, and I almost lost 60 pounds now.”

Wow. For a rock bottom story, overdoing it on salsa is actually pretty mild… so to speak.

However, the Food Network star noted that her fitness journey was never about the numbers on the scale but really about feeling her absolute best at the end of the day, explaining:

“I feel great and that’s what matters. The scale was sort of a gauge for me that I was heading in the right direction. And it was never about ‘I have to lose this amount,’ it’s really about how I feel. I feel great, I have, I feel strong. Even when I was thinner, I don’t think I ever have been a squatter or a lunger before. Not since my ballet days. So it’s really nice to just kind of feel the muscles that I thought were gone forever.”

So how’d she do it? Although Drummond has become healthier since her low moment, the television personality still refuses to cut out the comfort foods she and her family love to make and instead practices portion control:

“It changes your whole outlook just having the routine of exercise in your day and, you know, I still eat the foods that I cook my family. I still eat cake. I just eat a Rhode Island-sized piece instead of a Texas-sized piece.”

Even though she has always looked fantastic, her hard work and commitment has certainly paid off! Back in May, the momma first revealed on TikTok that she lost 38 pounds in quarantine after struggling with her health for a while. Take a look (below):

@thepioneerwoman Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! ???? I still love fries, though. #fyp ♬ Taste It – Ikson

Yesss, gurl!!!

We continue to love and appreciate Ree’s honesty through her fitness journey, and we are cheering her on from the sidelines! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments (below).

[Image via Ree Drummond/Instagram]