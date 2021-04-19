Ree Drummond’s Nephew Caleb Arrested For DUI One Month After Ranch Collision!

While we thought Ree Drummond’s nephew Caleb Drummond was at home recovering from his scary ranch collision with Ladd Drummond just over a month ago, it appears he was arrested on Saturday for driving under the influence.

The 21-year-old (mugshot above, inset) currently faces additional charges for transporting an open container of beer and carrying firearms while under the influence, according to the Osage Country Jail. While he was booked over the weekend, it’s unclear whether or not The Pioneer Woman‘s nephew is still in police custody at this time. An investigation is underway as the charges are still pending.

Of course, this news comes just weeks after Caleb and his uncle collided in two firetrucks while attempting to put out flames on the famous ranch. The young man was launched nearly 70 feet out of his vehicle when hit, in large part due to the fact he was reportedly not wearing his seat belt. The TV star announced both men were okay following the accident, but that Ladd had broken his neck in TWO places. Very scary!

We’re glad to know no one got hurt following this arrest.

[Image via Osage Country Sheriff’s Department & Ree Drummond/Instagram]