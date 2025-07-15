Got A Tip?

Reese Witherspoon & Boyfriend Spotted Getting Hot & Heavy On A Yacht!

Reese Witherspoon is packing on the PDA during her summer vacay in France!

The Legally Blonde actress was spotted in Saint-Tropez yachting with her German financier beau Oliver Haarmaan. The pair were hot and heavy as they swam and enjoyed their time in the summer sunshine — they could NOT keep their hands off each other! Reese wore a white one-piece bathing suit while her man donned some blue-striped swim trunks. We know, those descriptions do not do the scene justice! LOLz! But believe us, these two were generating some STEAM in that water!

In the pics shared by People, they hugged and made out in their romantic French Riviera getaway. This type of PDA isn’t something we see from Mz. Witherspoon! These two must be SO in love.

See the pics for yourself HERE.

What do U think about Reese and Oliver together, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Reese Witherspoon/Instagram]

Jul 15, 2025 09:00am PDT

