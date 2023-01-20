Regina King Pays Tribute To Son In First Post Since His Death: 'My Guiding Light'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Regina King has returned to Instagram one year after her son Ian Alexander Jr.’s death.

The Harder They Fall actress took to the ‘gram on Thursday to pay tribute to her late son on what would have been his 27th birthday, or as she called it, his “worthday.” Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air in the dark, Regina expressed:

“January 19th is Ian’s Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence.”

As Perezcious readers know, Ian died by suicide in January 2022. He was the only child of Regina and her ex-husband Ian Alexander. They were married in 1997 before divorcing about a decade later. According to multiple reports, Ian Jr. died just shortly after celebrating his 26th birthday, so this time of year is incredibly emotional for the family.

While it has been an unimaginably difficult time for the performer and her loved ones, Regina seems to be finding hope in knowing her son’s presence is still among them, continuing:

“We are all in different places on the planet… so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course orange is your favorite color… It’s the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light.”

Such a beautiful tribute…

Several celebrities took to the 52-year-old’s comment section to share their support, including Octavia Spencer, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Ava DuVernay. Take a look at some of the warm wishes (below):

Niecy Nash: “My friend. I think of you often. I always pray for your strength & peace in the midst of loss and grief. I love you” Busta Rhymes: “Sending you love, light, strength, peace of mind, body and spirit Queen. We love you unconditionally Queen @iamreginaking and we love and honor the young GodKing Ian.” Busy Philipps: “Sending you love love love”

This post marks Regina’s first return to social media in just over a year. Since her devastating loss, she has stayed quiet and has rarely been seen in public appearances, aside from releasing a statement at the time of the family’s loss, saying:

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

We are sending so much love Regina and Ian’s way as they continue to work through this immense grief. We’re so glad to see Regina had the support of her friends and family on this difficult day.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

