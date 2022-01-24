Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr.’s Final Tweets Before His Death Are Heartbreaking

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

In the devastating wake of Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr.’s death, the DJ’s last tweets are now resurfacing as fans grapple with the tragic news.

As we reported, Ian died by suicide on Friday night. He was the Watchmen star’s only child, whom she shared with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. It was an incredibly shocking loss for the family, especially after they celebrated the 26-year-old’s birthday on Wednesday. As the news made headlines, the actress addressed the heartbreaking loss in a brief statement to People, sharing:

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

We simply cannot imagine the pain she must be feeling.

While processing the loss, fans have taken a look back at Twitter, reading Ian’s last tweets with a whole new perspective now. The performer, who went by desduné, seemingly expressed experiencing mental health struggles just days before his death. In a tweet published earlier this month, the musician wrote:

“You know that episode of SpongeBob where they go inside his brain and it’s a bunch of mini spongebobs just losing their s**t…..yea that one really hits home”

Wow. What a somber glimpse at what he was feeling in his last days.

In another post shared with followers, the young man mused:

“I don’t think instagram is healthy for me”

Reacting to the messages, followers have taken to the comment section of his posts to pay tribute, writing:

“Just to watch the love your mom has for you is emotional. My heart goes out to her. .” “We will miss you, your spirit and energy so, so much.” “Heartbreaking”

Several celebrities have also sent love to Regina over the weekend, including Rosanna Arquette, Halle Berry, and Kid Cudi, who wrote:

“My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them.”

Pam Grier also added:

“Regina King and her family will need the biggest hugs at some point. So many have passed in the last week. There are no words.”

There really aren’t… This has been a tough start to the year with so many unfortunate goodbyes. We will be thinking of Ian’s family and friends as they mourn his untimely death. May he rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

