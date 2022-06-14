Horse Ranch Employee Calls TikTok Star Remi Bader 'Fat Bitch' After She Claims Owner Laughed At Her Over Weight

This is some horses**t!

TikTok star Remi Bader opened up about a frustrating experience she had being turned away from a horse ranch because of her weight, claiming that one of the employees fat shamed her in the process.

Bader, who has more than 2 million followers on TikTok thanks to her realistic clothing haul videos, explained she and other influencers were in Montauk, New York over the weekend on a trip organized by Jon Bon Jovi and his son’s company, Hampton Water Wine.

In her initial post on Saturday, Bader shared a video of the ranch, with text over it reading:

“Shoutout to Deep Hollow Ranch in montauk for making me leave because I weigh over 240.”

The caption of the video, which has since received over 1.5 million views, read:

“I’ve rode horses before and have never had this issue.”

Rami asked Deep Hollow Ranch to advertise on their signs in the future. On the Ranch’s blog, a guide states that “a rider should be not more than 15% of the horses’ weight.” There’s even a list of options for “The Best Horse Breeds For Plus-Sized Riders.” But apparently there’s no information on weight restrictions, neither on the blog nor the Ranch’s website.

Bader shared a follow-up post on her Instagram Story Sunday, writing that while she’d never want to hurt a small business, she was stunned by the way one of the ranch employees spoke to her, and felt the need to share her experience. She wrote:

“I posted for a reason and that’s not because of me being denied to ride the horses. I get it, some places have weight requirements and I’d never want to hurt the horses, but it was the way I was spoken [to] and laughed at by the owner and the way I was treated overall.”

So not okay!

Bader said her unsavory experience was substantiated by a video later posted by an employee of the ranch “who made very clear that they did not want me there because of my weight and that’s very disappointing.”

Back on TikTok, she stitched herself reacting to a video posted by a user who Deep Hollow Ranch confirmed in a Facebook post is a “teenage employee.” In the video, the user said:

“When you’re not a fat bitch you can ride at Deep Hollow Ranch.”

Um… WTF!?

How is this happening in 2022!?

The company said in a Facebook post:

“It has come to our attention that a TikTok video was posted regarding the ranch and a teenage employee posted a response that in no way represents nor is aligned with the views that the owners of the ranch hold. We would like to apologize to anyone who this offended and we do not condone or agree with any part of that employee’s video.”

Huh. Well, the employee got their views somewhere.

