Kylie Jenner Reveals She’s Having 'Tons' Of Pain Four Months After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner is determined to do whatever it takes to get back to good health!

The 24-year-old superstar opened up about some of her ongoing health issues on her Instagram Stories mid-day on Monday, and it sounds like she’s going through it.

Of course, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave birth to her (apparently) still-as-yet-unnamed son about four months ago. But in the aftermath of that amazing and life-altering event, and all the physical and emotional changes that come with it, Stormi Webster‘s momma is still trying to get back on track.

On Monday, Travis Scott‘s baby momma got candid for a moment on IG. In a set of two Stories published for her nearly 350 million followers, Kylie explained she’s been dealing with lots of pain for a while now:

“4 months postpartum. I have been dealing with tons of back and knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again”

Optimistically, along with that candid explanation of her current health situation, Stormi Webster‘s momma also posted a mirror shot with the caption “NO DAYS OFF!”

Here are screenshots of both of those reels, as you can see (below):

We love that “mission to get strong” vibe! And we’re ALL about hard work in the gym!

Just don’t overdo it — no shame in the rest game to let your body recover from the back and knee pain.

As we’ve been reporting, the Life of Kylie alum hasn’t had an easy go of it in the weeks since giving birth to her second child. Back in March, just six weeks after becoming a boy mom, Kylie took to IG to reveal she’d been having troubles “mentally, physically, [and] spiritually” with the postpartum process.

Explaining that she was trying to be open in order to help other moms fighting the same battle, she revealed:

“It hasn’t been easy for me, either. It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that.”

Sending love and light!

That’s not to say Kylie hasn’t had good times, too. For one, 4-year-old Stormi has been an increasingly active participant in crashing her beloved momma’s social media work. Giving major “North West delighting in trolling Kim Kardashian” vibes, and we’re here for it!

The young mom of two has also made sure to have her own #BreakTheInternet days, as well. Just last week, Kylie opted to “free the nipple” in the most jaw-dropping way! She even caught her own halfo-brother’s attention! YEESH!!!

Regardless, we sincerely hope Kylie’s “mission to get strong again” proves to be a successful one. We are rooting for her!!

