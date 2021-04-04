RHOC Alum Kara Keough Bosworth Expecting A Baby Almost 1 Year After Her Son’s Death

Kara Keough Bosworth is expecting her third child with her husband Kyle Bosworth!

On Sunday, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star announced the news on Instagram, just a year after the death of her baby boy, McCoy. In the post, the 32-year-old actress reflected on her family’s heartbreaking loss, writing:

“For Christians, for Jews, and for me, this time is a reminder of the death of firstborn sons. Sacrifice. Suffering. Mourning. Grief. Why is this night different than other nights? Last Easter was the worst night of my life. We held our firstborn son in our arms as he took his final breaths. We spent time in the hell that is watching your child die.”

She continued:

“This Easter is decidedly better. Despite that wretched Easter night, I can’t ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope. It is said that the word ‘Easter’ is derived from the goddess Eostre. Eostre, the goddess of fertility, symbolizes the birth of new life and the dawn of spring. And so it is for us.”

The Bravo alum concluded the message, sharing:

“We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You’re a big brother! Tell Grandpa that I said he was right. He’ll know what I mean.”

Take a look at the emotional post (below):

In one of the photos posted to IG, a trio of Easter baskets representing all of her children is placed near McCoy’s Garden of Life. One of the baskets included a rainbow onesie and a sign that read:

“I will not cause pain without allowing something new to be born.”

Another sweet image showed the couple’s 5-year-old daughter Decker Kate smiling outside in front of the baskets and a sign with the words, “McCoy’s a big bro! Sprouting this spring” on it.

Last April, the pair revealed their son had died shortly after his birth. The momma announced in an Instagram post that McCoy experienced “shoulder dystocia” and a “compressed umbilical cord.” In the months since his death, Keough Bosworth has continued to mourn the loss of her child. Earlier this month, she shared a black-and-white photo of her little one 11 months after his passing and recalled the “ first time an 11 blindsided me.” Kara explained:

“11 just has a way of doing that. Just like it did when I heard your daddy reply to my question, ‘How much does he weigh? Can you ask them his birth weight?’ Through the phone, I could hear the doctors and nurses frantically trying to revive you in the background. ‘11…. 11 pounds and 4 ounces.’ I told him he heard wrong and he needed to ask again. And that was the first time an 11 blindsided me.”

She added:

“Now, it happens when I see a friend’s baby turn 2, or 3, or even 4 months old… and I see their sweet milestone signs “I weigh 11lbs!” All smiles. And there’s that brief icky moment before I smile, too. I’m embarrassed to admit that it’s resentment that hits me first.”

Congrats to Kate and Kyle! We cannot wait to meet your lil tot soon!

[Image via Kyle Bosworth/Instagram & Kara Keough Bosworth/Instagram]