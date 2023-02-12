Did RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Jacqueline Laurita Finally End Their Years-Long Feud?!

Hold up! Are Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita back on good terms?!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stunned fans when she shared a picture on her Instagram, which showed her and Jacqueline out at lunch at Cipriani in Las Vegas on Saturday. In the snapshot, the former best friends appeared all smiles, with the 52-year-old reality star putting her arm around Teresa. She captioned the post:

“5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited and it feels so good!”

It seems pretty clear that the two have mended fences! Teresa also shared videos from the lunch outing on Instagram Stories, revealing her husband, Luis Ruelas, was there too. Meanwhile, Jacqueline re-posted all of the clips on her account and penned the same caption. Ch-ch-check out the shocking reunion (below):

Where are Andy Cohen and the cameras when you need them? Lolz! Bravo fans’ jaws dropped at the photo of the two, considering they had a public falling out years ago. Many took to the comments section of Teresa’s post to express their shock at seeing them together again, saying:

“Real Housewives of NJ is like a soap opera where characters that you thought were dead come back to life” “Lucy and Ethel…real friendship never dies” “Hell has officially froze over” “Melissa is quaking right now” “WE DEMAND ANSWERS” “The internet is breaking!!!” “THE REUNION OF THE CENTURY” “Us housewives og’s are screaming right now” “LOVE THIS @jaclaurita @teresagiudice y’all deserve to have each other in your lives. Don’t let the outside tear you apart again” “What in the holy housewives is going on here!??”

The reunion of Teresa and Jacqueline clearly was unexpected by viewers – and with good reason! While the pair were very close at the beginning of RHONJ, their friendship came crashing down as they got into various disagreements and clashes. Teresa even accused her pal of hatching a scheme that sent her to prison for fraud. It reached the point where Jacqueline said they “were never going to be friends again” during the season 7 reunion! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The OG Housewife eventually left the reality show before season 8, telling Entertainment Tonight that she no longer has “an authentic connection with two of the season’s cast members.” Meaning she was no longer close to Teresa or her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Despite Jacqueline insisting they’d never be besties again, it seemed like Teresa was hinting at wanting to reconcile with the television personality this year. She recently addressed the feud on her Namaste B$tches podcast, saying how she felt “devastated about the falling out and described it as a “friends divorce.” She added:

“I really was sad for a while. [My ex-husband], Joe [Giudice], could tell you.”

But why the sudden reconciliation now? Well, it looks like they have a common enemy at this time: Melissa. As you know, Teresa and Melissa have been feuding over the past couple of months. The author has repeatedly slammed her family member — and her daughters Gia and Milania even unfollowed Melissa and Joe Gorga!

Meanwhile, Jacqueline bashed Melissa to AllAboutTRH last month, claiming she felt “used” by her. She also said the 43-year-old was “very good at manipulating people” and accused her of driving a “wedge” in her and Teresa’s friendship:

“I believe Melissa was jealous that Teresa and I were getting along and she knew that producers were pushing for us to be friends again.”

We guess everyone can thank Melissa for these two rekindling their friendship. Reactions, Bravo fans? Are you shocked Jacqueline and Teresa reunited? Do you think Jacqueline would return to RHONJ now? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Teresa Giudice/Instagram, Derrick Salters/WENN]