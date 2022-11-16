Teresa Giudice's Daughters Gia & Milania Unfollow Joe & Melissa Gorga Amid Extended RHONJ Family Feud!

The feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa is only getting deeper.

Of course, we’ve long been covering the incessantly-extended rift between the Real Housewives of New Jersey TV personalities. The drama goes way back, and recently it’s getting eve more bitter, with worries Melissa may walk out on the Bravo show to avoid her husband’s sister and their heated exchanges.

Perezcious readers will no doubt recall how Joe and Melissa even skipped Teresa’s wedding back in the summer. As expected, that drew some serious ire from the reality television queen and her cohorts. And now the drama is moving into a second generation of Giudice women!!

On Tuesday afternoon, a Real Housewives fan account on Instagram picked up on a curious social media move. It appears two of Teresa’s four daughters, Gia, 21, and Milania, 16, have unfollowed both their aunt and couple on the app! That says it all right there, doesn’t it?!

We just double-checked, and as of early Wednesday morning, we can confirm! Both Melissa and Joe are nowhere to be found on the follow lists of either Gia or Milania. Obviously, we’re not surprised to see the two girls standing behind their mom on this one. We would expect nothing else! But it just goes to show that, clearly, this feud between siblings (and siblings-in-law) isn’t going away anytime soon. Meanwhile, 13-year-old Audriana still follows her extended fam and 18-year-old Gabriella doesn’t appear to be on the ‘gram!

Awkward!!! You can see the unfollow proof for yourself HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share your takes on Teresa, Melissa, Joe, and alllll their salacious family drama down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Milania Giudice/Gia Giudice/Melissa Gorga/Instagram]