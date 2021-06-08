RHONY's Leah McSweeney Shares Uncensored Photo Showing Breast Lift Scar

Leah McSweeney is all about keeping it real!

The RHONY star may still get retouched in her magazine appearances, but she doesn’t have to like it!

On Monday, she shared a provocative pic from her Paper photoshoot in which her gold lamé overalls are not exactly over all:

However, later that same day she posted a different version of the same photo — this time with a very distinct scar that had been edited out of the published one. She wrote:

“I had wanted the non photoshopped boob photo to be published but accidentally the scar from my boob lift was edited out. Here it is in all its glory for the sake of transparency.”

Yasss! We LOVE this! It’s so honest and bold! And you know what? It’s beautiful!

Just like a solid gold Dior necklace and a sparkling claw hammer says something about you, so does feeling the confidence to bare a big ol’ scar.

We weren’t the only ones cheering on the Real Housewife. So were lots of her followers, including former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, who commented:

“Gorge. I have the same scars and love seeing women embrace them!!!”

This isn’t the first time Leah has tried to keep things transparent when it comes to her cosmetic surgery. Back in September, she answered questions about her bandages and black eyes in photos, confirming that YES, she’d had a nosejob.

“People are DMing me like crazy inquiring why I have black eyes and asking if I got a nose job, asking if I got beat up … I am not trying to hide anything from anybody. I got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty. I could not be happier. I’ve been wanting one for so freaking long and now I can also breathe, which is great.”

That spirit continued through December when she spoke openly about her breast augmentation and lift, telling her followers:

“As I lay here for days recovering from my Xmas boob lift and augmentation (yes it’s a skims velour suit and it feels like heaven) all I can wonder is how the f the Kardashians find the time to recover from all their work.”

Ahem, uh, what work?? (Remember, not everyone is all about being open about the elective surgeries, filler, etc they choose to get. Or not.)

She continued at the time:

“The other thing is … I can’t wait to show off the new and improved girls.”

Well, she’s definitely doing that now! Scars and all!

What do YOU think of Leah’s push for transparency??

