Ricky Martin's Connection To A Porn Star Behind Jwan Yosef Split??

Ricky Martin really has been Livin’ La Vida Loca… if the latest report is to be believed!

Last week we learned the sad news the singer and his artist husband Jwan Yosef were calling it quits on their marriage after six years together. They wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time:

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years. Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children. As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

Sad stuff. But uh… about that whole ending the marriage with “respect” thing? That has yet to be determined…

With the exception of their inner circle — who have reportedly known the former couple were “having relationship issues for two years now” — the news came as a surprise to pretty much everyone. In their divorce filings, obtained by People, Ricky listed “irreconcilable differences,” but nothing specific really came out.

However, we’ve been hearing some spicy spillage ever since. A close insider claimed over the weekend claimed the two had actually had an “open relationship,” which ultimately just didn’t end up working out. The source claimed:

“Like many couples, Ricky and Jwan had an open relationship for most of their marriage. This worked for them, until it didn’t.”

However, the insider made it clear that sex outside of marriage actually wasn’t the reason for their separation:

“Neither of them fell in love with someone else. Sex was something they engaged in together and separate with other partners. In the end, they decided that it was best for them, their well-being and for their kids if they end it amicably.”

However, a new report suggests that maybe extramarital sex was a deciding factor!

Latin television program Chisme No Like discussed Ricky and Jwan’s split in a recent episode and dropped quite the claim about the Puerto Rican singer — and his “obsession” with adult film star Max Barz!

The TV show speculated:

“He is the actor Ricky Martin is obsessed with, they both follow each other on their social media and have probably already contacted each other.”

Inneresting… It also does look like the two do, in fact, follow one another:

But we thought sex outside of marriage wasn’t an issue?! They had an open relationship, right??

Or… that report could have just been a smoke screen. If someone knew cheating rumors were going to come out, what better way to defuse them? It wouldn’t be the first time…

Speaking of cheating, the show added that an alleged affair with actor Eduardo Verastegui could have also added to the demise of their relationship. Yowza!

But of course, as of now, nothing has been confirmed, so make sure to take this all with a grain of salt. We have no idea if there was ever any stepping out on the marriage, whether permitted or not.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

