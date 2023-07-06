Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Announce Divorce After 6 Years Of Marriage

Ricky Martin and his husband of six years are ending their relationship.

The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer and Jwan Yosef, who tied the knot in 2017, announced early Thursday morning that they are officially divorcing — but are doing so with “respect and dignity.” In a joint statement, the exes shared on Instagram:

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years. Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children.”

Related: Kevin Costner Scores HUGE Legal Win In Vicious Divorce!

Sad! Sometimes relationships just can’t be saved, but it’s great to hear that the two are keeping in mind all the “wonderful years” they spent together, as well as their two children, daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3. Martin is also father to 14-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom People noted he will continue to raise as a single father.

They concluded their announcement:

“As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

See the full statement (below):

It sounds like they’re really going to try to continue to be present in one another’s lives for the sake of their children, which is great. Separation is tough enough on kids, hard feelings don’t need to be added into the mix. We love their comment about being “united in nurturing this new chapter” — it just shows how maturely they seem to be handling it all!

Related: Armie Hammer Divorce Details Prove He’s BROKE!

Martin and Yosef first met online in 2015 via Instagram, and quickly began dating six months later after they met face-to-face in London. Then, in November 2016, Martin announced the two had gotten engaged during an episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, where the Puerto Rican singer described how it all went down:

“I got on my knees, and I took out the little metal box. I just had it in a little velvet pouch and instead of saying, ‘Will you marry me?’ I said, ‘I got you something!’ Then he was like, ‘Yes.’”

Well, nothing truly lasts forever, we guess. We wonder if all of Ricky’s drama with the sexual assault claims from his nephew played a role in his fallout with Jwan…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]