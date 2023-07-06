Fans Think Kyle Richards Is Having An Affair With... Country Singer Morgan Wade?!?

Is this the real reason behind the “rough year” in Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage?!

By now you know, reports came out earlier this week that the longtime couple shockingly separated after 27 years together. The split had everyone talking and deep diving on the internet about what could have possibly happened to lead to their sudden split. Shortly afterward the news broke, though, Kyle and Mauricio denied the rumors that they were divorcing – although they noted it was the “most challenging” year of their entire marriage.

Of course, the pair didn’t get into details about what caused the rough patch in their marriage. While they asked everyone to not “speculate” on the matter in their statement, the rumor mill has not stopped running! After sleuthing around on the internet, fans have come up with a potential theory into why there was trouble in paradise for Kyle and Mauricio. What is it? Country singer Morgan Wade had a huge role in their marriage woes… by being in a relationship with Kyle!!

The evidence? For those who don’t know, there were whispers that something was amiss in the television personalities’ relationship for a while after Kyle stopped posting about Mauricio on social media and acknowledging his Instagram tributes to her. She was also caught without her wedding ring at one point. But there was one person fans noticed popping up on her account a lot over the past year: Morgan.

Peep the fact that her monogrammed handbag only had KR on it and not KRU?!

They seemingly have had a strong bond ever since they met in February 2022, with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posting pictures of them and going on vacations together. She even went as the 28-year-old artist’s date to the Americana Music Awards and attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September 2022. See the picture from the red carpet (below):

And that’s not all! Some have noticed that the two have matching heart tattoos. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Another eagle-eyed fan noticed they also have been wearing matching rings, writing on Insta:

“I did a deep dive in my stories on Kyle’s rings and when she stopped wearing them and stumbled upon a similar ring that Morgan was wearing. Thoughts?!”

With all of this in mind, these two are obviously very close. Perhaps, too close? In light of Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage problems, fans are now convinced that the 54-year-old reality star was having an affair with Morgan! See the Twitter speculation (below):

“IF THEY START WEARING MATCHING LIGHTING BOLT NECKLACES I’M DEAD. #KYLERICHARDS #MORGANWADE” “Mmm…kay so let’s start talking about Kyle’s close relationship with Morgan Wade…matching tattoos and rings.” “Not Kyle Richards left Mauricio for a woman #RHOBH” “Kyle and Morgan Wade got matching rings AND matching tattoos. It’s not even subtle.”

However, this may be nothing more than rumors. An insider shut down the affair allegations to The Messenger, saying:

“There was no cheating. Kyle and Morgan are not together and have not hooked up. They are just friends. In regards to any rumors swirling, there has not been any cheating on either side.”

Hmm. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think they’re having an affair? Or are they just really good friends? Sound OFF in the comments below.

