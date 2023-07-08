Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Reportedly Had An Open Marriage Before Split!

Did Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have an open relationship???

For those who haven’t heard, the pair announced on Instagram this week that they’ve decided to go their separate ways after six years of marriage. They wrote in a joint statement to fans:

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years. Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children. As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

Related: Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Did NOT Have An Open Marriage Despite Rumors!

The reason for this sudden split? In a divorce petition filed by Ricky on Wednesday and obtained by People, he listed the old catch-all: “irreconcilable differences.” Hmm. He requested joint custody of their 4-year-old daughter Lucia and 3-year-old son Renn. The 51-year-old singer also agreed to pay spousal support to Jwan, in addition to his attorney fees. However, he has “yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party” based on their prenup. It seems like Ricky is determined to make sure this divorce moves forward amicably – though we’ll have to see if that continues since not all of the details are hashed out yet.

Nevertheless, the divorce news came as a complete shock to fans. It seemed out of the blue, even to us! But apparently, those in Jwan and Ricky’s inner circle weren’t caught off guard by the split at all as they’ve known the former couple been “having relationship issues for two years now.” Oof. What were those problems within their marriage? Well, details weren’t given at the time.

However, a new report from Dailymail.com on Friday dropped a bombshell claim about Ricky and Jwan. An insider described as a close friend of the Livin’ La Vida Loca artist revealed that they were in an open marriage! They said:

“Like many couples, Ricky and Jwan had an open relationship for most of their marriage. This worked for them, until it didn’t.”

Wait, so was this the real reason for the divorce?! Not quite. The source made it clear to the outlet that no one fell for anyone else nor was the alleged arrangement remotely the cause of their marriage problems, explaining:

“Neither of them fell in love with someone else. Sex was something they engaged in together and separate with other partners. In the end, they decided that it was best for them, their well-being and for their kids if they end it amicably.”

Neither Ricky nor Jwan has addressed the report at this time. But the actor has been vocal about normalizing open relationships while discussing his role as Antonio D’Amico in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story during a 2018 interview with Vulture.

What do YOU think about the new report? Are you buying the claim Ricky and Jwan were in an open marriage? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Ricky Martin/Instagram, Jwan Yosef/Instagram]