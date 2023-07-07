Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Had Relationship Issues For “Two Years” Prior To Split -- And Their Friends Were Well Aware

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef splitting may be news to the world… but not to their friends.

Thursday morning, the exes revealed that after six long years or marriage, they’ve decided to end their relationship. The wrote in a joint statement on their Instagram pages:

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years. Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children. As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

While it sounds like they’re really going to try and remain as amicable as possible for the sake of their family, split news just wasn’t something we were necessarily expecting from the estranged pair. It all just seems so sudden! Of course, there’s been the drama with the sexual assault claims aimed ay Ricky by his own nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, but last summer Jwan seemingly indicated that he didn’t believe any of it after the initial case was dropped. So who really saw this coming? Well, a new report says their friends might have…

A source close to the pair revealed that their relationship problems aren’t exactly new:

“Ricky and Jwan have been having relationship issues for two years now.”

Damn. Who would have known? Well, their inner circle! The insider added that the 51-year-old singer and the 38-year-old artist have been “very open telling friends about their issues.”

Now, we’re all for venting to your close pals, but how “open” is too open? When you represent your partner in a certain light to the people who love you, it’s not unusual for them to form their own outlook on that person, making a messy situation, well, even messier. However, the source did add they “were in therapy together,” but just “sadly couldn’t work things out.”

Sad. However, this actually isn’t the first time something has come out about their relationship challenges…

Back in 2020, the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer opened up to Univision about how the two “had problems” because of his own control issues — even when it came down to something as simple as changing their daughter’s diaper. He explained to the outlet at the time:

“[Jwan] would say, ‘Let me change her,’ and I would say, ’No! I’m going to change her.’”

We can definitely see how that would get difficult.

As for now, the source added “they’re planning on 50/50 custody to remain amicable for their family,” which includes 4-year-old daughter Lucia and 3-year-old son Renn. Ricky also is father to 14-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, which he welcomed via surrogate in 2008. People reported Thursday Ricky will continue to raise them as a single father.

What are YOUR thoughts on these new details, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

