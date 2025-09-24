Got A Tip?

Rihanna

Rihanna Gave Birth To Her FIRST DAUGHTER! And Blessed Us With Her Name & 1st Photo!

Rihanna Welcomes Baby 3 ASAP Rocky

What a blessing for Rihanna! And now for all of our timelines!

The Umbrella singer gave birth to her third child with A$AP Rocky earlier this month — on September 13 as it turns out!

We know the date now because RiRi decided to spill the deets in a super sweet Instagram post on Wednesday! She posted not just her daughter’s birthday but also the little one’s name! It’s…

Rocki Irish Mayers!

OMG, the female version of Rocky? So cute!!! All this with the first pic of momma and daughter, too! Look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rocki is Rihanna’s first girl, the little sis to boys RZA and Riot Rose. We’re so happy for her!!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]

Sep 24, 2025 15:24pm PDT

