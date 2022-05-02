Rihanna Shows Up To Support A$AP Rocky At His First Post-Arrest Performance

Rihanna is stepping out to show love for her man!

The 34-year-old singer came out on Saturday night to take in the Smokers Club Festival in El Lay. And considering her man, 33-year-old A$AP Rocky, was performing at the show, the pregnant Barbadian beauty got exactly what she came for and then some!

According to ET, the expectant mother-to-be was spotted backstage at the show, “rapping along with her boyfriend and recording moments from his set” during the performance.

The very-pregnant pop superstar was surrounded by security and pretty much kept to herself for the evening, but it was clear she was enjoying hanging out and watching Rocky do his thing. You can see a surreptitious snap of RiRi’s presence at the Saturday night shindig HERE.

For Rocky, Saturday night marked the first public performance he’s given since his arrest last month. As we reported at the time, the Praise The Lord rapper was taken into custody back on April 20 after he’d disembarked at Los Angeles International Airport. The arrest stems from an alleged shooting that reportedly took place back in November of last year, according to news reports covering the legal limbo.

Immediately after the rapper was taken into custody, sources spoke up about the uncertainty surrounding RiRi’s pregnancy. In a late April reveal to ET, an insider close to the couple opened up about the tension caused by Rocky’s detainment:

“This drama is the last thing Rihanna needs right now. She wants to be mellow, relaxed, and focused 100 percent on the arrival of her baby — not stressing out! This arrest was not something they saw coming.”

Obviously, the Fenty Beauty founder seemed to be in much better spirits while sitting in for this late-night show over the weekend! So hopefully things have calmed down a bit in that regard, as Rihanna eagerly awaits the coming birth of her first child.

Also, it’ll be interesting to see whether Rihanna steps out for the Met Gala on Monday night. She’s clearly very far along in her pregnancy, and of course nobody would fault her should she opt to lay low and keep things low-key. But after going out to see Rocky on Saturday night, maybe she’s in a mood to step out?! And also, can you imagine Rihanna walking at fashion’s biggest event, pregnant and all?! How ICONIC would that be?? Just saying!!

What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky down in the comments (below)!

