A$AP Rocky Arrested At LAX After Returning From Barbados -- Details!!

A$AP Rocky was detained after he flew into Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. According to TMZ, eyewitnesses at LAX airport saw that the dad-to-be was met by cops at the terminal after his private jet landed from Barbados, where he had been on a babymoon with girlfriend Rihanna. He quickly snapped back into reality when he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and taken away in handcuffs!

According to NBC News, law enforcement revealed that the arrest comes after a November 6 shooting Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was allegedly involved with. It supposedly occurred near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. but was not initially reported to the police.

The alleged victim told authorities he was walking on the street when Rocky (who was with two others) approached him with a handgun and shot at him three to four times. He believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand, a police report noted. The musician had been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, who was able to arrest him with the help of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team. The 33-year-old’s attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed the arrest to NBC News but declined to comment further on the situation.

