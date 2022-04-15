Designer Amina Muaddi Speaks Out About Those 'Vile' A$AP Rocky Cheating Rumors Amid Rihanna's Pregnancy!

Amina Muaddi has finally spoken out about those A$AP Rocky cheating rumors!

As you most likely know, social media had been freaking out this week when a tweet surfaced online claiming a pregnant Rihanna dumped the 33-year-old rapper all because she allegedly caught him cheating with the Fenty shoe designer. However, the shocking allegations had been very suspicious, especially given that the makeup mogul had gushed about her man in a cover story for Vogue only days before the report came out. And now, it looks like Amina is setting the record straight about the alleged scandal!

On Friday, she shut down the allegations with a statement posted on her Instagram Stories, writing:

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

The fashion guru then told her followers that she needed to “speak up” about the infidelity rumors because they were “not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for” – especially Rihanna. She continued:

“While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

PHEW!!! Ch-ch-check out the statement (below):

Neither the 34-year-old singer nor A$AP has commented on the situation at this time. However, sources close to the couple adamantly denied both the split and cheating chatter on social media. The insider previously told TMZ:

“100% false on both counts. 1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

Between the confidant’s denial AND Amina’s statement, it is safe to say that the case is closed! Of course, we’ll still have to see what Rihanna and A$AP themselves might have to say about this matter (if they end up saying anything at all).

For now, though, we all can probably breathe a big sigh of relief! Drop your reactions in the comments below…

