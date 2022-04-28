A$AP Rocky Caught Secretly Messaging Another Woman Behind Pregnant Rihanna's Back?!

A$AP Rocky apparently has some explaining to do?!

According to a bombshell new report, the 33-year-old rapper — who is currently expecting a child with his superstar partner, Rihanna — has allegedly been “secretly messaging” an apparently random 45-year-old British woman?!

The new claims came out in The Sun on Wednesday evening, as mother of three Jilly O’Donnell (pic HERE) came forward with supposed shocking details about her alleged online interactions with the rapper!

According to the 45-year-old woman, Rihanna’s man — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — supposedly started messaging her back in December of last year. The paddle boarding instructor and fitness buff only has 1,500 followers on Instagram, so when she first heard from Rocky, with nearly 15 million followers to his name, she was shocked!

Well, actually, at first she was uncertain. As she claims to The Sun in their report on the direct message allegations, O’Donnell first had to confirm the star’s identity with her three children! The mom recalled:

“In all honesty, I had absolutely no idea who he was. I saw there was a blue tick on his name on Instagram so I asked my daughters. They told me it [was] Rihanna’s boyfriend and thought it was hilarious. He has millions of followers on Instagram so God knows why he chose to message me.”

Um… wow!

From there, the woman — who lives in the southwestern English county of Devon with her family — alleged that Rocky began to send her flirty and coy messages through the app! So random! And if this all went down in December like O’Donnell alleges, then RiRi would have been around four months pregnant at the time. Jeez!

Rocky came on strong, allegedly messaging her “three times in ten hours without a response,” according to The Sun. When she finally replied, he reportedly liked her comment with a heart emoji — and the pair went on to exchange “dozens of messages” over some time. At one point, Rocky offered to fly O’Donnell from her home in Exmouth to Ukraine, which he’d been visiting prior to Russia’s invasion of the country. Referencing COVID-related travel lockdowns in the United Kingdom, the fit momma allegedly responded:

“I can’t get to Ukraine haha, I can’t even afford Xmas after lockdown last year. Plus the Prime Minister is a fat useless b***ard so no one is allowed anywhere. You should come here. Ukraine sounds freezing.”

To which Rocky supposedly replied:

“What you guys can’t travel anywhere???? That sucks. I just got here. Freezing my f**king balls off. The gym here is beautiful though.”

Hours later, he allegedly returned to message her again, this time about his fitness journey:

“Man, I got so fat in the past week. Wish we could have worked out.”

Uhhh… sure! The fitness buff, who has a 22-year-old son and two teenage daughters, figured she knew what was really going on from the beginning. Regarding the alleged interest and interaction with the American celeb, she said:

“There’s no way I would have flown out to meet him in Ukraine. That would be crazy but a lot of women probably agree to stuff like that. He’s rich and so people will no doubt come running when he clicks his fingers. I know what he’d have been after if I had flown out there but it was all just a bit of a laugh.”

Yeah, no kidding!

Jilly regularly posts gym selfies on her IG account, which she’s since made private. Still, she definitely wasn’t a public figure when Rocky supposedly reached out. So what happened?!?!

Laughing about the alleged interactions, O’Donnell boasted to the outlet:

“I was having a laugh with my kids saying ‘your mum might be 45 but she’s still got it.’ We’ve all been in stitches about it.”

LOLz!

Even amid the random nature of the reach-out, she summed it up optimistically, wishing the Umbrella singer the best as her pregnancy moves forward:

“I was shocked to see he’s with Rihanna, especially the fact she’s pregnant. But nothing happened and it was all pretty lighthearted conversation. I hope they’ll be very happy together.”

Oooookay then! Definitely a very wacky and strange allegation!

Of course, these claims follow what has been a tumultuous month for Rocky and his partner. Not only is Rihanna eagerly awaiting the birth of her first child, but the rapper was recently the focus of a shocking cheating allegation spread on social media that has since been walked back. Days later, the 33-year-old performing artist was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport following an investigation into a shooting in Hollywood late last year. Since then, Rihanna has apparently been reeling over her man’s unexpected legal problems. And the baby is on the way…

So it’s been a lot! And now an alleged attempt at a DM dalliance, too?!?! What do U make of these allegations, Perezcious readers? Do U believe them, or nah??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

