Rising MMA Star Victoria Lee Passes Away At Just 18

Rising, undefeated MMA star Victoria Lee has tragically passed away at just 18.

The teen, whose nickname was The Prodigy, passed away the day after Christmas as revealed by her sister Angela Lee on Instagram Saturday. The post read:

“On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through…

It is incredibly difficult to say this…

Our Victoria passed away.”

Heartbreaking…

Related: Teacher Found Unconscious By Students After Overdosing On Fentanyl

Continuing, Angela expressed the grief and heartache her family is going through:

“She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then.

We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.

Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma / aunty to Ava and Alia.

We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us.

We will never be the same.”

In a tear-jerking paragraph, the elder sister wrote how Victoria will be loved “until the end of time”:

“Each and every little thing makes me think of you. From the sun rays, to the sunset. You taught us to see the beauty in the simple things. You were our bright light. Our sunshine. And that will never change. You were perfect in every way. The best person I knew. The most beautiful girl, inside and out.

We love you Victoria. I love you Sprout. Until the end of time.”

See the full post (below):

Finishing up the post, Angela asked for privacy and encouraged her followers to check in and hug their loved ones. The 18-year-old’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

We’re sending love and light to Victoria’s family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.

[Image via Instagram/Victoria Lee]